World
Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 2 of 11Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 3 of 11Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 4 of 11Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 5 of 11Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion
Kakkanad, India
  • Architects: STUDIO TERRATECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  384 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Roshith Shibu , Ar. Girish Ravikumar
  • Design Team: Ar. Anisha Padmajan
  • Architecture Offices: Design Shasthra
  • City: Kakkanad
  • Country: India
Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 2 of 11
© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. The Trestle Pavilion, born from a collaborative workshop of architects and student architects, emerges as a symbol of versatility and ingenuity. This deployable structure represents the fusion of form, function, and sustainability.

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 3 of 11
© Studio IKSHA

Constructed primarily from resilient wood locally called Savukku, the Trestle Pavilion features a modular design consisting of eleven units. Each unit comprises three logs, with one log longer than the other two. They are bolted together and placed on the ground, with the longer log extending to the opposite side of the shorter ones. The inclusion of an elongated log within each unit not only enhances stability but also adds an element of architectural interest, capturing the observer's attention with its dynamic composition.

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 8 of 11
Axo

What distinguishes the Trestle Pavilion is its inherent adaptability. The pavilion stands independently as a singular unit or effortlessly transitions to suit various environments and purposes. This transformative potential is further highlighted by using tensile fabric for the roof, which combines durability with lightness. The adjustable horizontal unit affixed to the rear modules allows for customizable seating arrangements, catering to diverse needs and preferences, from low-seating to high-table configurations. From casual gatherings to formal events or just to make a bold statement in architecture, the Trestle Pavilion promises to enhance any space it is in.

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 9 of 11
Floor plan
Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 11 of 11
Elevation

As advocates of sustainable design, the Trestle Pavilion embraces imperfections, showcasing the natural wood finish. This intentional choice mirrors the grid lines in architectural drawings, extending the logs in every corner to evoke a feeling of continuity and authenticity.

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 6 of 11
© Studio IKSHA

Beyond its aesthetic appeal and functional versatility, the Trestle Pavilion champions environmental consciousness. By reducing its impact on nature and showcasing natural flaws, it demonstrates a commitment to responsible architectural practices, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Trestle Pavilion / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 5 of 11
© Studio IKSHA

