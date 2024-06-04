Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro

Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro

Save

Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMonteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Table, WindowsMonteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairMonteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior PhotographyMonteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Mateus Monteiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr. Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Eletro Vidros, Eletrosuli Iluminação, Galleria Acabamentos, Garden Cerri, Marcenaria Top Home, Marmoraria Soter, Reinc Carpintaria, Serralheria Arte em Ferro
  • Lead Architect: Mateus Monteiro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Image 7 of 35
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The project started by choosing the land. The dream was a house between the woods, to interact with nature and make a childhood wish happen: A tree swing.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

We chose a land with these characteristics and adapted a project to preserve the topography and all the trees, creating a house set in the woods.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia
Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Image 33 of 35
Plan
Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Located in front of the condominium's internal lake, the house is designed to ensure a quick execution and can be used on weekends. It has little masonry and plenty of glass to bring nature and light into the environment.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Windows
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia
Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Interior Photography, Table
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Cumaru wood and stone bricks enhance the natural elements that create harmony with the constant shade of the trees. The house has two suites, one of them, the main one, has a private garden. The living room and kitchen are integrated with the external patio, which brings another living room, a space that is the most used by the family. The toilet and pantry complete the spaces.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

The pool area was chosen to receive constant sun from the shade surrounding the house. Built in the second stage of work, it aims to bring family and children together.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Image 34 of 35
Sketch 01
Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Inside, the highlight is personal design finds, pieces signed by Sérgio Rodrigues, and a resident’s Murano collection.

Save this picture!
Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mateus Monteiro
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro" [Casa Monteiro / Mateus Monteiro] 04 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017190/monteiro-house-mateus-monteiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags