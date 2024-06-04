Monteiro House / Mateus Monteiro

+ 30

Brazil Architects: Mateus Monteiro

Area: 200 m²

Photographs: Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Eletro Vidros , Eletrosuli Iluminação , Galleria Acabamentos , Garden Cerri , Marcenaria Top Home , Marmoraria Soter , Reinc Carpintaria , Serralheria Arte em Ferro

Lead Architect: Mateus Monteiro

Text description provided by the architects. The project started by choosing the land. The dream was a house between the woods, to interact with nature and make a childhood wish happen: A tree swing.

We chose a land with these characteristics and adapted a project to preserve the topography and all the trees, creating a house set in the woods.

Located in front of the condominium's internal lake, the house is designed to ensure a quick execution and can be used on weekends. It has little masonry and plenty of glass to bring nature and light into the environment.

Cumaru wood and stone bricks enhance the natural elements that create harmony with the constant shade of the trees. The house has two suites, one of them, the main one, has a private garden. The living room and kitchen are integrated with the external patio, which brings another living room, a space that is the most used by the family. The toilet and pantry complete the spaces.

The pool area was chosen to receive constant sun from the shade surrounding the house. Built in the second stage of work, it aims to bring family and children together.

Inside, the highlight is personal design finds, pieces signed by Sérgio Rodrigues, and a resident’s Murano collection.