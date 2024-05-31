Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects

Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects

Save

Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 2 of 24Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsAeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 4 of 24Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairAeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Aeschi, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro
Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Karina Castro

Text description provided by the architects. Our task was to create additional classrooms and group rooms for the school complex as well as rooms for the municipal administration. The existing complex consisted of 4 detached buildings from different decades. The small new building closes the gap between the existing school building and the workyard with classrooms on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Karina Castro

This approach connects the 2 existing buildings and creates a coherent school building on the inside. In addition, all 3 buildings could be connected with just one lift on all floors without thresholds. In addition to the school use on the upper floor, the ground floor of the new building houses the municipal administration. The small new building, therefore, has to fulfill many tasks and yet should close the gap in the existing building as naturally as possible.

Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro

On the ground floor, the new building is set back from the workyard and creates a passageway to the schoolyard as well as covered access to the administration. On the upper floor, the corridors of the two existing buildings will be connected with a circular façade in the access area. This newly created space will be used both for teaching and as a cloakroom. The classrooms and group rooms are all arranged along the façade and connected with floor-to-ceiling doors.

Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 21 of 24
Floor Plan

The setback on the ground floor and the stacking are evident in the façade. The upper floor protrudes slightly and has smaller windows and a more compartmentalized structure. The façade is deliberately kept thin and almost looks like paper. The new building is a mixed construction with concrete slabs, exposed brickwork exposed round wooden columns, and wooden beam ceilings. In the interiors, the concrete and brickwork are shown very directly and are harmonized and slightly refined using color.

Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Karina Castro
Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 14 of 24
© Karina Castro
Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Image 4 of 24
© Karina Castro

The wooden supporting structure of the roof creates a warm atmosphere in the classrooms and accommodates the lights in the spaces in between. Individual elements such as cupboards, coat hooks, and windows are treated with different colors, deliberately contrasting with the white walls and the wooden structure. The ribbon-like windows in the classrooms on the upper floor allow a view into the distance. On the ground floor, individual very large windows with closed ventilation sashes were installed in the municipal administration, which frame the view and allows plenty of daylight into the workrooms.

Save this picture!
Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Karina Castro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aeschi, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Haller Gut Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland
Cite: "Aeschi School / Haller Gut Architects" 31 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017187/aeschi-school-haller-gut-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags