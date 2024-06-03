Lazer House / Watanabe Arquitetura

+ 14

Collaborators: Giovanna Fischer Frare

Projects And Execution: Giuseppe Caporusso, Patrick Wolff

Construction: Michel Henrique de Moraes

Program: Single family habitation

City: Maringá

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Lazer is strategically located on a street corner in the heart of Maringá, in southern Brazil. Using the gentle slope that extends along the 40-meter length of the plot, the project was divided into two main blocks. The first block houses the private and social áreas. It is accessed at street level from the quieter southwest side. The second block, subtly, fits beneath the first one, 90cm lower. This block houses a storage area and the garage, connecting to the busier and easily accessible street.

The generous 600m² plot had its occupancy rate reduced due to local regulations on the nature of the street corner location. Thus, the house's layout was meticulously planned to meet the client's demands, who wanted spaces connected to the garden. In this way, the southwest facade posed significant challenges regarding thermal comfort and intense sunlight, as the main openings of the residence face in that direction.

As a solution, a grid of beams and eaves was proposed, which, combined with a panel of solid red clay brickwork, provides protection and shade that varies throughout the day. The solid brick panel also contributes to the residents' privacy. It is supported by two 13-meter-long concrete benches, inviting the social area of the residence to extend towards the garden.

Regarding the structure and finishes, a mixed system of masonry and concrete was adopted, with an emphasis on exposing the true nature of the materials. The solid red clay brick was used in two ways: as cladding and as part of the shading and visual protection system. The slate flooring was kept in its natural state, providing a pleasant and cool touch. The aluminum window frames were filled with glass and solid wood in the bedrooms, bringing comfort and warmth to these spaces.