Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA

Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 2 of 22Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 3 of 22Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSpace Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 5 of 22Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - More Images+ 17

Mixed Use Architecture
Puerto Cancun, Mexico
  • Architects: MATERIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaime Navarro
  • Research Collaborators: Karla Uribe, Teresa Berumen, Eduardo Valencia, Ivan Rendón
  • Developer: Evalor
  • Constructor: Maiz
  • City: Puerto Cancun
  • Country: Mexico
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the marine environment and the serenity of the mangroves, the innovative development of Puerto Cancun emerges in the northern part of Cancun, establishing itself as a new "hub" for the vibrant city that is growing. In this setting, Espacio comes to life, a mixed-use development that goes beyond being just a building, seeking to create a sense of belonging to the place and establish itself as the epicenter of the expanding community.

Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 19 of 22
Floor plan
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 7 of 22
© Jaime Navarro

The main body of Espacio unfolds with a "U" shaped structure, whose bifurcation gives rise to a central core transformed into a plaza on the ground floor. Strategically designed, it becomes a shelter from the sun, offering a protected space for community interaction. Under the shadow of the main volume, a bridge leads to a second plaza reserved for the "Gourmet Pavilion". This space, with its architectural language based on curves, engages in a visual dialogue with the straight lines of the main volume, framing views of the Caribbean sky. On the ground floor, stone takes center stage serving as a base, visually anchoring the structure to the ground and establishing a solid connection rooted in the building's relationship with its natural context. This gesture contrasts with the lightness of the wooden lattice that embraces the upper levels like a second skin, creating a constant dance of light and shadows. 

Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 3 of 22
© Jaime Navarro
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Image 5 of 22
© Jaime Navarro

Transparency defines the upper levels, allowing light to flood the interiors, emphasizing panoramic views and organically connecting the building with the surrounding mangrove and marine environment. This approach to visual connection reinforces the unique identity of Espacio as an enclave where architecture and nature intertwine in a new city center.

Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Space Mixed Used Building / MATERIA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

Address:Puerto Cancun, Mexico

MATERIA
