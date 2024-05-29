  1. ArchDaily
Save

  Architects: AE-architecten
  Area: 215
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Tim Van de Velde
  Lead Architects: Petra Decouttere, Jan Baes, Duarte Miranda
Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to revert and transform a detached house in the 20th-century periphery of Ghent, which had previously been converted into two apartments, back into a singular dwelling for a young family with three children.

Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Image 3 of 33
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Image 11 of 33
© Tim Van de Velde

We consider the house a palimpsest in which we preserved the qualities in the existing fabric, removing only the non-qualitative elements and introducing new contemporary and materialization interventions.

Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde

For example, by adding new interventionist in yellow glazed brick, as a new layer in the existing masonry facades.

Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Image 28 of 33
Ground floor plan

The house has both architectural and social potential, with masses of natural light, a strong relationship to the garden, and spaces large enough to host social occasions, culminating in an enhanced quality of life. We understand that a family home is a dynamic space and should respond to the specific needs of the residents at any given time.

Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tim Van de Velde

This led us to create future-oriented spaces where the home can respond to those changing needs. The new in-situ concrete structure, made using rough-sawn timber formwork, allows for greater flexibility and relationships between spaces with a view to creating a socially orientated family home that can grow as the family does.

Save this picture!
SL House / AE-architecten - Image 14 of 33
© Tim Van de Velde

Cite: "SL House / AE-architecten" 29 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017126/sl-house-ae-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

