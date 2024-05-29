Maré House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Xangri-Lá, Brazil Architects: Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4047 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Roberta Gewehr

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers:

Project Management: Maicon Soares, Mauro Machado

Construction Manager: Acad. Vitor Foss

Structural Engineer: Douglas Franck

Program: Building architecture design and interior architecture design

City: Xangri-Lá

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Maré House epitomizes the relaxed and airy spirit of a typical coastal residence. Its configuration comprises two overlapping volumes, delineated by two wooden slabs that create covered outdoor spaces and eaves for solar protection.

From the entrance, the visitor is enveloped by two sinuous planes, constructed with solid bricks, which challenge the perception of gravity and establish a smooth transition to the adjacent garden. This garden is dominated by an imposing Guabiju tree, seven meters in height, visible from both the entrance and the upper floor balcony.

On the ground floor are the social areas, service areas, and garage. The intimate area is distributed between the two floors, with one suite on the ground floor and the others on the second floor, including a balcony overlooking the front lot.

The living room, facing the rear of the property with a view of the lake, embodies an atmosphere of warmth and serenity, reflecting the intentional integration with nature through the palette of primary materials present throughout the project.

Continuity is a key element, evidenced by the harmony of the ceiling and floor materials that extend from the external area to the internal spaces. The relaxed atmosphere is amplified by the careful selection of loose furniture, designed by young Brazilian designers, and the combination of textures, ranging from different wood veneers, brushed natural rocks, satin lacquer, stainless steel, leather, straw, and linen in various shades.

In terms of functionality, the use of concealed built-in appliances is a strategy adopted to create a sense of massiveness in the preparation area, promoting a shared experience during family and friends' culinary moments, so characteristic of weekends at the beach.

Technology is employed subtly yet effectively, with lighting, curtain, and sound automation, as well as the use of high-performance windows, appliances, sanitary ware, and metalware, aiming to optimize the comfort of the home's users.

In summary, the Maré House transcends the concept of a simple seaside dwelling, incorporating elements of design, comfort, and integration with nature to provide a unique and memorable experience for its occupants.