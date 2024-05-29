Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Maré House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Maré House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Xangri-Lá, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Bloco Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4047 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VEKA, Deca, Eletromec, Gold Line, Kohler, Linee, Portinari Cerâmica, Scheid Esquadrias, Schuco, Toque e Retoque, Zart Home, Zen Design
  • Project Management: Maicon Soares, Mauro Machado
  • Construction Manager: Acad. Vitor Foss
  • Structural Engineer: Douglas Franck
  • Program: Building architecture design and interior architecture design
  • City: Xangri-Lá
  • Country: Brazil
Image 7 of 33
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. The Maré House epitomizes the relaxed and airy spirit of a typical coastal residence. Its configuration comprises two overlapping volumes, delineated by two wooden slabs that create covered outdoor spaces and eaves for solar protection.

Interior Photography, Living Room
© Roberta Gewehr

From the entrance, the visitor is enveloped by two sinuous planes, constructed with solid bricks, which challenge the perception of gravity and establish a smooth transition to the adjacent garden. This garden is dominated by an imposing Guabiju tree, seven meters in height, visible from both the entrance and the upper floor balcony.

Interior Photography, Windows
© Roberta Gewehr
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Interior Photography, Stairs
© Roberta Gewehr
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

On the ground floor are the social areas, service areas, and garage. The intimate area is distributed between the two floors, with one suite on the ground floor and the others on the second floor, including a balcony overlooking the front lot. 

Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

The living room, facing the rear of the property with a view of the lake, embodies an atmosphere of warmth and serenity, reflecting the intentional integration with nature through the palette of primary materials present throughout the project.

Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Continuity is a key element, evidenced by the harmony of the ceiling and floor materials that extend from the external area to the internal spaces. The relaxed atmosphere is amplified by the careful selection of loose furniture, designed by young Brazilian designers, and the combination of textures, ranging from different wood veneers, brushed natural rocks, satin lacquer, stainless steel, leather, straw, and linen in various shades.

Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa
© Roberta Gewehr
Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr

In terms of functionality, the use of concealed built-in appliances is a strategy adopted to create a sense of massiveness in the preparation area, promoting a shared experience during family and friends' culinary moments, so characteristic of weekends at the beach.

Technology is employed subtly yet effectively, with lighting, curtain, and sound automation, as well as the use of high-performance windows, appliances, sanitary ware, and metalware, aiming to optimize the comfort of the home's users.

Exterior Photography, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr

In summary, the Maré House transcends the concept of a simple seaside dwelling, incorporating elements of design, comfort, and integration with nature to provide a unique and memorable experience for its occupants.

Image 6 of 33
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Bloco Arquitetura
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Cite: "Maré House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura" [Casa Maré / Studio Bloco Arquitetura] 29 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017119/mare-house-studio-bloco-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

