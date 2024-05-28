Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura

Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura

Save

Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 4 of 23Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairVilla 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mendiolaza, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  455
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indigo Lumieres, Marcelo y Castaño, Mobler Studio, Patagonia Flooring, SQL AMOBLAMIENTOS, Simon Ibañez Duran, Urbantek
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Alasino Mauro, Arq. Bustos Ramon
  • Collaborators: Indigo Lumieres
  • Landscape: Ignacio Van Heden
  • Program: Single family Home
  • Covered Area: 325 m2
  • Semi Covered Area: 100 m2
  • City: Mendiolaza
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Villa 471 is a contemporary testament to modern architecture. Situated in the Sierras Chicas of Mendiolaza, Córdoba, this residence redefines the concept of modular housing through the use of heavy profiling and concrete, blending robustness with elegance.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The placement of the house on a sloped terrain presented a unique challenge, resolved with an open ground floor that allows for harmonious integration with the natural surroundings and takes advantage of orientations to maximize energy efficiency and views.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The modular construction allowed for a systematic production process in the factory and precise on-site assembly, achieving high-quality standards, reduced construction time, and cost optimization. One of the most notable structural elements is its 4-meter cantilever, an engineering feat that required meticulous structural planning to ensure its stability and safety.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 10 of 23
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Section A-A

The design of Villa 471 centers around a cloister, which acts as the core of the home’s life and functionality. This central space not only fosters connection between the different areas of the house but also becomes a sanctuary of peace and tranquility for its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The villa’s envelopes are made with shaped panels, providing speed in project execution without compromising quality. Additionally, the integration of advanced home automation technologies transforms the project into a smart home, where comfort and efficiency are in perfect harmony.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 4 of 23
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Villa 471 is not just a home but a masterpiece that encapsulates the vision of a contemporary and sophisticated lifestyle, in an environment that celebrates nature and architectural innovation.

Save this picture!
Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura" [Villa 471 / Estudio Autónomo Arquitectura] 28 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017105/villa-471-estudio-autonomo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags