World
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, LightingOsonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopOsonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, ChairOsonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, BedroomOsonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Makhno Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Lighting
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As soon as you step over the threshold of this urban oasis, you enter a world of comfort and style. The space is bathed in natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere that entices you to stay and relax. This urban sanctuary, nestled within the heart of the TARYAN complex, is a testament to innovation, environmental consciousness, and the art of living, even in adversity.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

In these uncertain times, the OSONNIA Apartment has become a refuge for its inhabitants, providing solace and protection. As natural light floods the space and the warmth from carefully selected elements permeates its core, the apartment becomes a sanctuary. This haven emanates a sense of security from within.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

The OSONNIA Apartment is a testament to MAKHNO Studio's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, reimagining spaces, and creating havens of beauty and inspiration. It is a celebration of the art of living, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, the transformative power of design can provide respite and ignite the human spirit.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Countertop
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

With minimalist furniture and natural textures, this apartment exudes effortless elegance. The smooth, sleek lines of the furniture and the harmonious combination of wood, stone, and ceramics create a sense of harmony and balance that soothes the soul.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Lighting, Kitchen
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

One of the key achievements of the space rethinking process is the expansion of essential areas. The master bedroom, wardrobe, and bathroom have been enlarged, ensuring ample space for relaxation and storage. By increasing the size of the hallway, the flow of movement within the apartment becomes more fluid and intuitive.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Image 9 of 30
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Not content with these enhancements alone, MAKHNO Studio also managed to incorporate additional features without sacrificing living space. A small, yet functional laundry room and a guest bathroom have been seamlessly integrated, providing convenience and practicality without compromising the main rooms' comfort and aesthetics.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

"We wanted to reimagine the OSONNIA Apartment as a space that truly reflects the needs and desires of its inhabitants," says Olexander Makhno, lead designer at MAKHNO Studio. "By studying their daily routines and optimizing the layout, we were able to transform this apartment into a personalized sanctuary that caters to their every need."

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Within the OSONNIA Apartment, every detail has been meticulously curated to create a cocoon of comfort and beauty. Minimalist furniture and natural textures combine effortlessly, enveloping residents in an ambiance of serenity. The harmonious blend of wood, stone, and ceramics creates a symphony of tranquillity that soothes the soul.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Prepare to be mesmerized by the VOLCANO light fixtures adorning the kitchen and dining areas. These enchanting creations are like fragments of nature, casting a mesmerizing and otherworldly glow that mimics the gentle ebb and flow of molten lava. The warm, welcoming light they emanate creates an ambiance that envelops guests in a cocoon of tranquillity and warmth.

In the living room, the MAKIVKA lights hang from above, resembling delicate blossoms suspended in mid-air. Crafted from ceramics, these exquisite fixtures feature rough, chaotic openings that birth a silky, caressing light. They transcend their role as mere illuminators, emerging as masterpieces that pay homage to the rich tapestry of Ukrainian craftsmanship and design.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

The bedroom of the OSONNIA apartment is a sanctuary of serenity, adorned in light, natural beige tones. Ceramic furniture and the texture of wild stone combine to create an atmosphere of ultimate comfort and security. The soft glow of the LAKUNA lamps, positioned on either side of the bed, lulls residents into a state of blissful relaxation. A meticulously designed wardrobe and an opulent bathroom complete this luxurious haven, offering an escape from the world outside.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

As the boundaries between work and leisure blur, the OSONNIA Apartment seamlessly integrates a workspace into the relaxation area. Immerse yourself in creative endeavors or indulge in moments of repose, all while basking in panoramic views of the vibrant cityscape. This harmonious blend of functionality and inspiration sets the stage for new levels of productivity and rejuvenation.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Image 20 of 30
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

In these perilous times, the OSONNIA Apartment stands as a symbol of resilience and hope, proving that even in challenging conditions, the power of design and the solace of a well-crafted living space can uplift and nurture the human spirit. Through the interplay of light, warmth, and artistic expression, the OSONNIA Apartment embodies the indomitable human desire for beauty, comfort, and a place to call home.

Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

Makhno Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "Osonnia Apartment / Makhno Studio" 27 May 2024. ArchDaily.

