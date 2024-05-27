Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas

+ 18

Project Team: Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Max Lefebvre, Maria Martinez

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming part of a former office building from the early 1930s into an apartment we were confronted with the challenge to maintain the spaciousness that its open plan had to offer and refrain from subdividing it into a series of isolated rooms.

The first architectural element we introduced was therefore a shelf featuring five bays and two levels. Each bay houses an individual environment: an entry zone, a cooking area, a work space, a bathroom, a reading nook, a sleeping loft, ….Meandering around the shelf leads to the bedroom.

We also introduced three domed lamps three meters in diameter each hanging right above head-height and zoning the remaining open space. Each of them references an architectural precedent: the Pantheon, the “großes Schauspielhaus” and the geodesic dome.