  5. Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas

Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamApartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 3 of 23Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography, FacadeApartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 5 of 23Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Team: Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Max Lefebvre, Maria Martinez
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 3 of 23
© Tobias Wootton

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming part of a former office building from the early 1930s into an apartment we were confronted with the challenge to maintain the spaciousness that its open plan had to offer and refrain from subdividing it into a series of isolated rooms.

Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 8 of 23
© Tobias Wootton
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Tobias Wootton
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 14 of 23
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Tobias Wootton

The first architectural element we introduced was therefore a shelf featuring five bays and two levels. Each bay houses an individual environment: an entry zone, a cooking area, a work space, a bathroom, a reading nook, a sleeping loft, ….Meandering around the shelf leads to the bedroom.

Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 11 of 23
© Tobias Wootton
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Image 22 of 23
Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tobias Wootton

We also introduced three domed lamps three meters in diameter each hanging right above head-height and zoning the remaining open space. Each of them references an architectural precedent: the Pantheon, the “großes Schauspielhaus” and the geodesic dome.

Apartment Rungestrasse / FAR frohn&rojas - Interior Photography
© Tobias Wootton

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

About this office
FAR frohn&rojas
Office

