World
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kyoto, Japan
  • Structural Engineer: Takashi Manda
  • City: Kyoto
  • Country: Japan
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to rebuild an old house in Muko City, in Kyoto prefecture. Farmland and bamboo forests spread surrounding the site. Since ancient times, the area has been delimited by stone walls and dotted with farm-style habitations, each consisting of a main house and a cluster of several other residences forming a single habitation. In recent years, due to the rapid urbanization in the center of Kyoto, many farm-style houses have been demolished and dismantled. The land has subsequently been subdivided into a patchwork of historical residences and new habitations irrespective of the history of the prefecture.

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 7 of 33
© Toshiyuki Yano
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 30 of 33
Section
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 3 of 33
© Toshiyuki Yano

In planning a new residence in such a location, we thought that the challenge was how to overlap the two-time axes of living rooted in past history and modern times and create a new way of living that would ensure a balance between the two points of view.

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 5 of 33
© Toshiyuki Yano
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 33 of 33
Diagram
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano

Specifically, the are two elements that characterise the traditional farm-style house. Typically it’s a spacious living area that includes an open space and fields for agricultural work and farming, and an hierarchical cluster of buildings centered on the main house. These two features are rooted in local life and have a profound connection to its history. 

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 11 of 33
© Toshiyuki Yano
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 28 of 33
Plans
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Toshiyuki Yano

On the other hand, in modern residential living, it seemed natural to dissolve the hierarchy centered around the main building of the farm-style houses and change it to the state of living of a series of neutral and free living spaces.

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink, Windows
© Toshiyuki Yano

This led to a form in which small clusters of houses, which define the residence, are not connected hierarchically, as in the old farmhouse style, but rather collide and continuously melt into each other, enclosing a large living area as a whole. It could be defined as a Japanese-style courthouse derived from agricultural settlements.

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 31 of 33
Elevation
House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Toshiyuki Yano

By layering the unique way of living in this area with the history of villages centered on old farming and the modern way of living, this contemporary residence connects with the local tradition and is an attempt to expand the living space in recognition of the city.

House in Maitamon / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Toshiyuki Yano

Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
