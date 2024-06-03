Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Austria
  Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture, Schools, High School
Gänserndorf, Austria
  • Design Team: Lucie Vencelidesová, Andreas Reuter, Christoph Holzinger, Josef Kern, Mihail Karakolev, Elly van der Bloemen, Lara Baler, Alexandra Flanjak, Paulina Lakomiec, Gregor Natter, Jan Nüske
  • Architectural Graphics And Interior Fitting: Visuelle Kultur KG
  • Client: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft
  • Building Services: Zencon
  • Fire Safety: Hoyer Brandschutz
  • City: Gänserndorf
  • Country: Austria
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© EMILBLAU/Martin Geyer

Text description provided by the architects. Accommodating around 1000 students, the Konrad Lorenz Secondary School is the largest building complex in the city of Gänserndorf in Lower Austria. However, the existing somber school, with its single-story classroom wings and long corridors, was no longer fit for the task. So we developed a new spatial concept for a total of 40 classes. We renovated and adapted the existing buildings to the north and south and inserted a new connecting structure between them, which resulted in a modern and friendly school ensemble where teachers and pupils can feel at home.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Image 11 of 16
Site Plan

With the new addition, the secondary school also obtained a new, characteristic exterior. The delicate wooden lamella façade lends the building lightness and dynamism. Made of native larch, the diagonally and vertically aligned slats will, due to weathering effects over time, acquire a beautiful silvery-grey patina.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© EMILBLAU/Martin Geyer
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Image 12 of 16
Ground Floor Plan

The spacious aula at the center of the complex forms the communicative and emblematic heart of the school. A broad seating staircase with multi-colored cushions connects the garden, ground, and upper floors. In the zone underneath, schoolchildren can play table tennis or table soccer during breaks and romp around on a gymnastics mat. Three large skylights bathe the space with plenty of daylight.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Lisa Rastl
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Image 14 of 16
Garden Floor Plan

Starting at the public areas, such as the aula and the redesigned foyer, the classes are grouped spatially into clusters. In additional break and activity zones, there is comfortable seating or climbing poles for the pupils to clamber around on.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Lisa Rastl
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Image 15 of 16
Elevation
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography
© EMILBLAU/Martin Geyer

To ensure easy orientation in the expansive building, we developed a visual guidance system together with Kriso Leinfellner/Visuelle Kultur KG, which assigns each class its own unique visual address. While sea green is the primary color throughout the interiors, each floor is also marked with an own signal color – red, green, or blue. Depending on the location of the school, there is also a distinctive pattern for each class cluster, which can be found, for example, on glazed surfaces or the seating niches, which are designed as multifunctional built-in furniture that separate the classes from the corridors. The opposite sides of these elements provide ample storage space in the classrooms.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography
© Lisa Rastl
Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Image 16 of 16
Section

From the room-height windows in the classrooms, pupils have a view of the schoolyards and the lavishly designed school garden. The outdoor areas, like the indoor spaces, are anything but monotonous: With a variety of furniture and alternating structured squares and natural areas, there is plenty of space for relaxing, movement, play, and creative learning.

Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Lisa Rastl

Project location

Address:Gänserndorf, Austria

Franz&Sue
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolAustria

Cite: "Konrad Lorenz Secondary School / Franz&Sue" 03 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017027/konrad-lorenz-secondary-school-franz-and-sue> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags