The Possible Impossible Pavilion / Peter Morris Architect

Program / Use / Building Function: Immersive scale model / installation

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The installation challenges traditional construction methods by utilizing Build-Lite’s Stone-Coat material, an innovative ultra-light polystyrene-based imitation stone. This ground-breaking material allows Morris to create a vibrant and joyful structure that would be costly and difficult to achieve using conventional building materials.

The architect, designer, and artist is renowned for his ability to bring together sculptural shapes, color, and architectural design principles. The Possible Impossible Pavilion is a testament to his creative vision, commissioned for Clerkenwell Design Week 2024 in partnership with Build-Lite. This architectural sculpture delves into the concept of possibility and impossibility, reflecting the designer’s fascination with blurring the line between the two.

One of Peter Morris's remarkable achievements is The Cloud House, currently under construction in Gospel Oak, London. This unique and curvaceous building, being filmed for Grand Designs, showcases his creative prowess. The Cloud House incorporates the innovative use of Build-Lite's Stone-Coat, an ultra-light polystyrene-based imitation stone material that can be shaped into arches and other intricate designs.

Drawing inspiration from the eccentric Grade I listed St Martin's Church opposite; The Cloud House brings a touch of flamboyance to its surroundings. Its pink hue and duck egg blue metalwork create a striking contrast against the eclectic architecture of the area.

Now, Peter Morris and Build-Lite join forces once again to present The Possible Impossible Pavilion. This immersive installation pushes the boundaries of design and challenges preconceived notions of what is possible.