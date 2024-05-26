Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Yeongdeungpo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio GIMGEOSIL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  181
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Dongkyu
  • Lead Architects: Kim YongChul
Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Kim Dongkyu

Text description provided by the architects. A Tale of Buckwheat, “Memil Danpyeon” - Buckwheat is one of the grains that receive scant mention in Korean literature, which predominantly centers on aristocrats. This is because its unsophisticated character was often associated with a rustic flavor. However, due to its robust vitality, the buckwheat stood out as a cherished staple, enabling commoners to endure harsh winter and hardship in the past.

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kim Dongkyu
Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Image 16 of 20
Plan
Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kim Dongkyu

Memil Danpyeon, a new brand launched by Kyochon F&B, focuses on the narrative of buckwheat, which has lacked opportunities to emerge as a prominent character thus far. Freshly crafted 100% Korean buckwheat noodles, a perfect broth made of Korean beef and chicken, 72-hour aged condiments made from 21 natural ingredients, and Korean premium perilla oil handed down through three generations.

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Kim Dongkyu

Memil Danpyeon delicately places all of these elements into artisan brassware, infusing them with sincerity and heartfelt dedication emblematic of Kyochon. The formative language of the space begins with the visual elements of “Buckwheat” and “Tale.” A narrative that captures the unsophisticated yet welcoming essence of buckwheat, with each page gently beheld by eyes and delicately turned my fingertips.

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography
© Kim Dongkyu
Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Image 17 of 20
Elevation
Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography
© Kim Dongkyu

The space unfolds with a curved façade, reminiscent of opening the first chapter of a book. Every element within this space reflects the texture of buckwheat, primarily adopting finishing materials with their distinct “grain” and “uneven texture.” Each narrative nestled within the bookshelf exudes the warm essence of buckwheat, enriching the formative language of the space.

Memil Danpyeon Restaurant / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Kim Dongkyu

Project location

Address:Yeongdeungpo-gu, South Korea

Studio GIMGEOSIL
