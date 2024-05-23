Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Belgium
  T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Offices
Ghent, Belgium
  Architects: Atelier Janda Vanderghote
  Area:  80
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Johnny Umans
  Lead Architects: Menno Vanderghote & Indra Janda
  Design: Menno Vanderghote & Indra Janda
  Structure Engineer: Pascal De Munck
  Program: Atelier/studio
  City: Ghent
  Country: Belgium
T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. At the back of the plot, on the border between the park and the garden, there is a G(arden)HOUSE nestled in the green environment.

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Johnny Umans

A garden house conceived as a workspace but also as a HOME. Originally intended as a small woodworking studio, it temporarily functions as a compact dwelling during other construction work on the plot. Thanks to the open and flexible plan, it offers many future usage possibilities.

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Johnny Umans
T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Door
© Johnny Umans
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The simple and clear structural layering, together with the large window overlooking the garden and the view through to the park, creates a great sense of spaciousness. The main concrete structure extends like the branches of a tree over the floor plan and supports the wooden framework under the green canopy of the park and its surroundings.

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Johnny Umans
T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Johnny Umans

The original garden of grass and fir trees is reorganized as a green extension of the park. The plot is thus made as permeable as possible and will become even greener in the near future. Simple, honest, and robust materials ensure a sober simplicity and a sense of tranquility.

T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Johnny Umans
T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam
© Johnny Umans

Project location

Address: Wondelgem, Ghent, Belgium

Atelier Janda Vanderghote
Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Offices, Belgium

"T(uin)HUIS Atelier / Atelier Janda Vanderghote" 23 May 2024. ArchDaily.

