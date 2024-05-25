Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Jardin House / Patio Livity

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Sukasari, Indonesia
  Architects: Patio Livity
  Area:  561
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:KIE
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrolux, BO CONCEPT, Fio Carpet, Grandome, Ikons furniture, Lightvolution, Maestro, Ong cen kuang, Prive, SamayaIdea, Union Lighting Indonesia, Venus Tiles, Viefe
Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of Bandung, Jardin House features a design that enforces a modern concept intertwined with nature. This visionary project offers a unique architectural design, accelerating privacy without neglecting the connectivity between functional spaces, ensuring comfort. One of the hallmarks of Jardin House is the innovative use of split-level architecture. The split-level design not only enhances spatial dynamics but also serves as a means to maintain privacy. Despite the segregation of spaces, the fluidity between them remains intact, creating an engaging and cohesive environment.

Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© KIE
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© KIE

Each level of Jardin House is meticulously designed, maximizing the use of space while providing varying degrees of privacy and functionality. From public areas to semi-private zones, each space exudes an intimate and harmonious atmosphere. These deliberately planned divisions demonstrate the harmonious interaction between social and private spaces.

© KIE
© KIE

We faced several challenges, particularly with space availability on the site and the need for diverse spatial functions. Starting from a simple basic mass, we sought a dynamic spatial configuration to offer a non-plain living experience for the residents. The split-level technique became the solution. We maximized space division without many massive partitions, ensuring the space feels spacious, open, and airy. The different floor levels provide a non-monotonous spatial experience and facilitate connectivity among residents, even as they engage in various activities.

Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography
© KIE
Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Living Room
© KIE

However, implementing the split-level concept brings another challenge: maintaining privacy despite minimal differences in floor levels. We addressed this by incorporating a garden in the center of the house, surrounding the connecting stairs. At the heart of Jardin House lies a green oasis, a stunning vertical garden enveloping the central area. A large tree is deliberately preserved in the middle to serve as a visual buffer, creating a barrier for private and semi-private spaces to prevent excessive transparency. This lush oasis not only serves as a visual spectacle but also as a natural focal point, infusing life into the living space. With a variety of plants, an open roof, and water features, the garden embodies the essence of nature, bringing tranquility and vitality to every corner of the home.

Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Countertop
© KIE
Section 2
Section 2
Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© KIE

The central garden is designed with an open roof, serving a dual purpose. It not only illuminates the space with natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and reflecting the project's commitment to sustainable living, but its strategic placement also ensures adequate airflow. This allows for natural ventilation, minimizing reliance on air conditioning and exemplifying Jardin House's eco-friendly design. To maintain spatial connectivity, service areas are discreetly positioned at the front of the house, on the ground floor. Despite their functional role, these areas seamlessly connect to the upper levels without disrupting other areas, ensuring comfort without compromising aesthetics and privacy. Jardin House redefines urban living, offering a high-quality residence where inhabitants can thrive amid the bustling scenery of Bandung.

Jardin House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© KIE

Patio Livity
WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

"Jardin House / Patio Livity" 25 May 2024. ArchDaily.

