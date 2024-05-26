Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. A dark brick facade rests amongst the trees och lets the atmosphere of the forest dominate the space.

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana
Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana

The main body is broken by three glazed volumes shaping unique spaces in the house. Here we have a consistent choice of materials and solutions. The basic structure is inorganic materials, the outer walls are brick and a half meter thick and the roof is covered in small flat shingles.

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Image 7 of 17
© Marcello Mariana
Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Image 16 of 17
Floor plan

The cellar, like the second floor, is in poured concrete. The ventilation system is integrated into the construction and makes use of the sun heat through the house's large windows toward the south and the heavy construction.

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcello Mariana
Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana
Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana

The exterior is as good as maintenance-free and will age beautifully. Many details are uniquely studied referring to old building techniques. In contrast to the woods, the interior is light. The lighting inside is designed to enhance the architecture, not the lighting itself.

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Marcello Mariana

The organization of plans is thought through to follow the user in different stages of life. Sightlines and room heights of between 2.26 and 6.5 meters give a fantastic dynamic to the experience of the spaces.

Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Chair
© Marcello Mariana

Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Villa Enestigen / Jakobsson Pusterla arkitekter" 26 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016891/villa-enestigen-jakobsson-pusterla-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

