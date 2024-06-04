Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

Save

Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsBrick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyBrick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeBrick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsBrick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: Lattes Salinas Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Martin Lattes + Alejo Salinas
  • Structural Calculations: Ing. Jorge Prieto
  • City: Pilar
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Brick, nestled in the town of Pilar, Buenos Aires, sits on an 1100 square meter plot, embracing the corner with a northwest orientation. Its design, an elegant fusion of clean volumes, paired with its distinctive common brick cladding, defies the norms of traditional residential architecture, infusing a modern and distinctive vibe.

Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

Entering the house leads you through a welcoming green courtyard, enclosed by intricately designed common brick walls that partition the pedestrian entrance and separate it from the parking area. This green courtyard not only fosters a cozy and secluded atmosphere but also serves as a preview of the natural experience awaiting inside the residence.

Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

On the ground floor, the layout revolves around the interplay between the spacious living/dining area, the kitchen, and the gallery, each space engaging in a harmonious dialogue. These interior spaces, enhanced by green courtyards, not only bring in a sense of freshness and vitality but also artfully manipulate light and shadow, thanks to the carefully crafted brick walls, while also providing privacy from the outside world.

Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Image 11 of 23
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Lighting, Chair
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

The gallery stands out as a versatile and enjoyable space, offering an area for relaxation and outdoor indulgence. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates a dry sauna and spa section, blending harmoniously with the sunroom and the pool, providing a holistic wellness experience.

Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Image 23 of 23
Front View

Upstairs, a solid rectangle rises, creating cantilevers that define both the front and rear facades. The master suite and two bedrooms are strategically placed to maximize panoramic views, seamlessly blending the interior with the surrounding landscape in a sublime harmony.

Save this picture!
Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Lattes Salinas Arquitectos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lattes Salinas Arquitectos
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Brick House / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos" [Casa Brick / Lattes Salinas Arquitectos] 04 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016874/brick-house-lattes-salinas-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags