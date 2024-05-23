Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Bawa House / Stilt Studios

Bawa House / Stilt Studios

Save

Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 2 of 29Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairBawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 4 of 29Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, BedroomBawa House / Stilt Studios - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • R&D Team: Putu Gitta Wisnu, Kevin Setiawan, Fadhilah Sayogo Putri
  • Architectural Design Team: Khalik Arif Thahara, Zakiatul Mukaromah
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 11 of 29
© Tommaso Riva

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the Balinese village of Pererenan lies Bawa House, a sustainable, low impact take on modern tropical living. Once a barren piece of land, inhabited only by chickens, it has been brought back to life through the project’s use of natural building materials and a lush tropical garden.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Tommaso Riva

Raised upon stilted foundations, the project complements the neighborhood’s traditional built environment, with the single-story design mirroring surrounding Balinese houses. It embraces a symbiotic relationship with the land, preserving green spaces and minimizing its ecological footprint.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 27 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa, Lighting, Beam
© Tommaso Riva

Adhering to Stilt Studios’ ethos of environmental stewardship, the house is made of prefabricated building elements and responsibly sourced materials, emphasizing wood for carbon storage. It uses a 3x3 meter modular system with efficient steel structures and extensive customization options, speeding up construction time while maintaining full quality control over materials. This approach not only reduces waste but also significantly lowers the building's carbon footprint, blending design with eco-consciousness.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 28 of 29
Elevation
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Tommaso Riva

This minimalist family home comprises a main living space, three bedrooms, and an office, with each room designed to connect with the outdoors. Solid walls are kept to a minimum with large sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light to flood in throughout the day. Elevated wooden walkways connect the buildings while also extending the living area. These features create long lines of sight, adding to the sense of space and openness on a relatively compact site.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 29 of 29
Axonometric View

The three buildings are positioned at different heights. This play with vertical space creates changing perspectives across the square plot. The areas between the buildings are filled with trees and plants, making the house feel as though it is floating amongst the greenery. The garden also uses vertical lines, surrounding the highest building in the canopy of trees and then spiraling down to the broad tropical leaves that surround the swimming pool. The vibrant garden has quickly attracted wildlife back to the land while also creating a microclimate that helps cool the site during the hottest months.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tommaso Riva

Bawa House was conceived as a counterpoint to the high-density development that is sweeping across Bali, showing that modern family living can be achieved sustainably, with minimal impact on the environment and local community. An oasis of calm in the constant movement of southern Bali.

Save this picture!
Bawa House / Stilt Studios - Image 12 of 29
© Tommaso Riva

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stilt Studios
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Bawa House / Stilt Studios" 23 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016849/bawa-house-stilt-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags