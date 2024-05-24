Chola House / Art on Architecture

+ 21

Civil Engineer: Vivek

Junior Architects: Thas Heel, Hijas, Gayathri S., Fathimathul Asna, Abin Kuriakose

Draftsperson: Rafeek, Anwer, Bazith

Intern Architects: Aswini, Sarath Chandran

City: Chalissery

Country: India

‘CHOLA’ - Meaning shade, shelter, stream etc. in Malayalam

Design Program:

Residence for a couple, with friends and family members visiting them often.

To have a detached guest block along with the main residential block; the idea is to run the guest block separately as a homestay in the future, if required, as a retirement income option.

Site:

50 cents rectilinear plot with access from the State highway on the western side.

Paddy land and extensive greenery on the eastern side at a lower level

Private settlements on the north and south.

Context: Located at Chalissery, Palakkad - Rich in traditional Kerala Architecture with exposed laterite walls, dominant roof forms, and intricate wooden detailing as notable features

Concepts: Simply put, Chola is an introvert to highway side access & extrovert to paddy field side greenery. The landscape merges in to the interiors and it looks out on to the tranquil panoramic views of the infinity pond & paddy field with the greenery beyond. The Architecture serves as a setting to enjoy the beauty of nature, where the building is secondary with the nature taking center stage.

Details & Materials: