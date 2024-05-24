Chola House / Art on Architecture

-
Architects: Art on Architecture
- Area: 267 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Prasanth Mohan
Manufacturers: Hafele, Jaquar, LED LUM, Legrand
Lead Architects: Anoop K, Sruthy K
- Civil Engineer: Vivek
- Junior Architects: Thas Heel, Hijas, Gayathri S., Fathimathul Asna, Abin Kuriakose
- Draftsperson: Rafeek, Anwer, Bazith
- Intern Architects: Aswini, Sarath Chandran
- City: Chalissery
- Country: India
‘CHOLA’ - Meaning shade, shelter, stream etc. in Malayalam
Design Program:
- Residence for a couple, with friends and family members visiting them often.
- To have a detached guest block along with the main residential block; the idea is to run the guest block separately as a homestay in the future, if required, as a retirement income option.
Site:
- 50 cents rectilinear plot with access from the State highway on the western side.
- Paddy land and extensive greenery on the eastern side at a lower level
- Private settlements on the north and south.
Context: Located at Chalissery, Palakkad - Rich in traditional Kerala Architecture with exposed laterite walls, dominant roof forms, and intricate wooden detailing as notable features
Concepts: Simply put, Chola is an introvert to highway side access & extrovert to paddy field side greenery. The landscape merges in to the interiors and it looks out on to the tranquil panoramic views of the infinity pond & paddy field with the greenery beyond. The Architecture serves as a setting to enjoy the beauty of nature, where the building is secondary with the nature taking center stage.
Details & Materials:
- 3 Layer (Clay roofing tile, aluminum sheet insulation, Clay ceiling tile) roofing with G.I rafters & purlins; G.I perforated ceilings for sunshades to breathe & to keep rodents away
- Upcycled wooden rafters, brackets, dressed stones, etc., adaptively reused to form functional elements in a contemporary setting
- Natural material palette - Terracota ceiling, Treated bamboo partitions, Jaisalmer stone flooring, Paper joint laterite exposed walls, buffed Cement finish walls etc along with Kerala handloom for interior furnishing