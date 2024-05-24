Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Chola House / Art on Architecture

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Exterior PhotographyChola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Stairs, Beam, HandrailChola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Bed, BedroomChola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, HandrailChola House / Art on Architecture - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chalissery, India
  • Civil Engineer: Vivek
  • Junior Architects: Thas Heel, Hijas, Gayathri S., Fathimathul Asna, Abin Kuriakose
  • Draftsperson: Rafeek, Anwer, Bazith
  • Intern Architects: Aswini, Sarath Chandran
  • City: Chalissery
  • Country: India
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Prasanth Mohan

‘CHOLA’ - Meaning shade, shelter, stream etc. in Malayalam

Design Program:

  • Residence for a couple, with friends and family members visiting them often.
  • To have a detached guest block along with the main residential block; the idea is to run the guest block separately as a homestay in the future, if required, as a retirement income option.

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Prasanth Mohan
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Image 25 of 26
Section
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Prasanth Mohan

Site:

  • 50 cents rectilinear plot with access from the State highway on the western side.
  • Paddy land and extensive greenery on the eastern side at a lower level
  • Private settlements on the north and south.

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Prasanth Mohan
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Prasanth Mohan

Context: Located at Chalissery, Palakkad - Rich in traditional Kerala Architecture with exposed laterite walls, dominant roof forms, and intricate wooden detailing as notable features

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Prasanth Mohan
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Image 26 of 26
Diagram
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Prasanth Mohan

Concepts: Simply put, Chola is an introvert to highway side access & extrovert to paddy field side greenery. The landscape merges in to the interiors and it looks out on to the tranquil panoramic views of the infinity pond & paddy field with the greenery beyond. The Architecture serves as a setting to enjoy the beauty of nature, where the building is secondary with the nature taking center stage.

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Prasanth Mohan
Chola House / Art on Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Bed, Bedroom
© Prasanth Mohan

Details & Materials:

  • 3 Layer (Clay roofing tile, aluminum sheet insulation, Clay ceiling tile) roofing with G.I rafters & purlins; G.I perforated ceilings for sunshades to breathe & to keep rodents away
  • Upcycled wooden rafters, brackets, dressed stones, etc., adaptively reused to form functional elements in a contemporary setting
  • Natural material palette - Terracota ceiling, Treated bamboo partitions, Jaisalmer stone flooring, Paper joint laterite exposed walls, buffed Cement finish walls etc along with Kerala handloom for interior furnishing

Chola House / Art on Architecture - Image 17 of 26
© Prasanth Mohan

Project gallery

About this office
Art on Architecture
Office

Cite: "Chola House / Art on Architecture" 24 May 2024. ArchDaily.

