House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects

Drawings: Supriya Prachande

Presentation Drawings: Omkar

City: Jalgaon

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house on a slender 25m x 6.5m linear plot within a densely packed urban setting presented a compelling challenge ripe with creative opportunities. In this context, where every inch of space is precious, strategic design decisions were paramount. Leveraging the allowance for a protruding staircase, the design maximizes both interior functionality and external character. With limited space available, every square meter becomes precious. Maximizing the usable interior space while adhering to building regulations and ensuring proper ventilation was paramount. This requires strategic planning and thoughtful utilization of every inch of the plot.

Considering the local municipal laws and giving the freedom to extend the staircase beyond the house boundaries, harnessing this feature to its fullest potential becomes pivotal. Integrating a meticulously crafted staircase not only fulfills its practical function but also injects personality into the dwelling. This feature facilitates additional vistas of the surrounding environs and streetscape. Moreover, mindful consideration of vertical expansion opens avenues for upward growth, optimizing space without sacrificing functionality or aesthetic appeal.

Due to limited space availability, outdoor AC units and similar services have become integrated into the building's facade. Ensuring adequate natural light and ventilation throughout the house was essential for creating a comfortable and healthy living environment. Despite the constraints of a tight urban context, architectural interventions such as strategically placed windows, skylights, and light wells can help bring in natural light and promote airflow, mitigating the challenges posed by limited space.

A linear plot necessitates a thoughtful layout that maximizes functionality while maintaining a sense of openness and connectivity within the house. Each space within the house serves its purpose efficiently while seamlessly flowing into the next, both horizontally and vertically, creating a harmonious living experience despite the compact footprint.

In a tight urban context, the design considers the surrounding environment and context. Whether it's blending in with the neighboring buildings or making a statement with a unique architectural expression, the house contribute positively to its urban fabric while addressing the specific needs and preferences of its inhabitants. By carefully addressing these aspects and leveraging the available opportunities, It was possible to create a space that not only meets the client's brief but also enhances the urban landscape.