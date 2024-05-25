Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 2 of 22House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 5 of 22House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jalgaon, India
  • Drawings: Supriya Prachande
  • Presentation Drawings: Omkar
  • City: Jalgaon
  • Country: India
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Pranit Bora

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house on a slender 25m x 6.5m linear plot within a densely packed urban setting presented a compelling challenge ripe with creative opportunities. In this context, where every inch of space is precious, strategic design decisions were paramount. Leveraging the allowance for a protruding staircase, the design maximizes both interior functionality and external character. With limited space available, every square meter becomes precious. Maximizing the usable interior space while adhering to building regulations and ensuring proper ventilation was paramount. This requires strategic planning and thoughtful utilization of every inch of the plot.

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 2 of 22
© Pranit Bora
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 21 of 22
Section
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior Photography
© Pranit Bora

Considering the local municipal laws and giving the freedom to extend the staircase beyond the house boundaries, harnessing this feature to its fullest potential becomes pivotal. Integrating a meticulously crafted staircase not only fulfills its practical function but also injects personality into the dwelling. This feature facilitates additional vistas of the surrounding environs and streetscape. Moreover, mindful consideration of vertical expansion opens avenues for upward growth, optimizing space without sacrificing functionality or aesthetic appeal.

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 11 of 22
© Pranit Bora
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 16 of 22
Plan A
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior Photography
© Pranit Bora

Due to limited space availability, outdoor AC units and similar services have become integrated into the building's facade. Ensuring adequate natural light and ventilation throughout the house was essential for creating a comfortable and healthy living environment. Despite the constraints of a tight urban context, architectural interventions such as strategically placed windows, skylights, and light wells can help bring in natural light and promote airflow, mitigating the challenges posed by limited space.

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pranit Bora
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 20 of 22
Elevation B
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior Photography
© Pranit Bora

A linear plot necessitates a thoughtful layout that maximizes functionality while maintaining a sense of openness and connectivity within the house. Each space within the house serves its purpose efficiently while seamlessly flowing into the next, both horizontally and vertically, creating a harmonious living experience despite the compact footprint.

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pranit Bora
House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Image 18 of 22
Isometric View

In a tight urban context, the design considers the surrounding environment and context. Whether it's blending in with the neighboring buildings or making a statement with a unique architectural expression, the house contribute positively to its urban fabric while addressing the specific needs and preferences of its inhabitants. By carefully addressing these aspects and leveraging the available opportunities, It was possible to create a space that not only meets the client's brief but also enhances the urban landscape.

House of Protruding Staircase / Karan Darda Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Pranit Bora

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

Top #Tags