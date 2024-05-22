Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS

Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS

Save

Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 11Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyFarm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkFarm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 11Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Edam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  474
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jordi Huisman
  • Lead Architects: Geurt Holdijk, Guus Peters
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 11
© Jordi Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. On the Zeedijk in the North Holland polder landscape, you will find this new stolp farm. The starting point of the design is a traditional Dutch stolp farm with its characteristic pyramid roof, covered with old Dutch orange-brown roof tiles that mottle with age over time. Exceptions or modifications to the roof shape almost always have a functional reason.

Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Jordi Huisman

As it is now. The design has been reduced to its essence with respect to the architectural and typological history. By cutting, pulling out, and lifting, the roof is deformed and views are directed. The roof has a height that a child can relate to. The view is horizontally directed towards the dike. At the rear, the roof is cut in and pulled over the terrace - defying gravity - to maximize outdoor living in the Dutch climate.

Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 9 of 11
Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 10 of 11

At the front and rear, two volumes are placed, clad in vertical thin black wooden slats that seem to support the roof. They ensure privacy at the rear where a new neighborhood has been built. Glass is placed between these volumes, directing the view horizontally toward the polder landscape.

Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Jordi Huisman
Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jordi Huisman
Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Image 8 of 11
© Jordi Huisman

At the apex of the pyramid, the master bedrooms and bathrooms are located. Every morning, the residents wake up and see a rising sun or perhaps a southwest storm; it doesn't matter. The IJsselmeer, hidden behind the dike, is part of their daily lives. This is how we hope to shape new rituals.

Save this picture!
Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Jordi Huisman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS" 22 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016828/farm-at-the-dike-house-of-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags