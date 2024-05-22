Farm at the Dike / HOUSE OF ARCHITECTS

+ 6

City: Edam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. On the Zeedijk in the North Holland polder landscape, you will find this new stolp farm. The starting point of the design is a traditional Dutch stolp farm with its characteristic pyramid roof, covered with old Dutch orange-brown roof tiles that mottle with age over time. Exceptions or modifications to the roof shape almost always have a functional reason.

As it is now. The design has been reduced to its essence with respect to the architectural and typological history. By cutting, pulling out, and lifting, the roof is deformed and views are directed. The roof has a height that a child can relate to. The view is horizontally directed towards the dike. At the rear, the roof is cut in and pulled over the terrace - defying gravity - to maximize outdoor living in the Dutch climate.

At the front and rear, two volumes are placed, clad in vertical thin black wooden slats that seem to support the roof. They ensure privacy at the rear where a new neighborhood has been built. Glass is placed between these volumes, directing the view horizontally toward the polder landscape.

At the apex of the pyramid, the master bedrooms and bathrooms are located. Every morning, the residents wake up and see a rising sun or perhaps a southwest storm; it doesn't matter. The IJsselmeer, hidden behind the dike, is part of their daily lives. This is how we hope to shape new rituals.