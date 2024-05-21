House for Tania and Mario / Mandril Arquitetura

+ 37

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Mandril Arquitetura

Area: 250 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Mariana Orsi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: "Neogran (bancadas) + Marmoria São Paulo (acabamento muretas) " , A&E Esquadrias de Alumínio , Art Futura , Colormix , Deca , Delfavero , Eliane Revestimentos , Fernando Jaeger , Golden Art , Lumini , Portobello Shop , Tramontina , Yamamura

“The dream house” was how the clients described the property to the Mandril Arquitetura team, led by Helena Kallas and Bruno Reis, as soon as they came across the residence with the characteristics they had dreamed of: being close to the city but with the comfort of the countryside, in a space where they could gather, have contact with plants, and where the dogs could feel free. An old house, but the structure and choice of finishes were very assertive, requiring some adjustments to meet current demands. The original architecture, therefore, remained and the creation of a new annex was included in the project, in a construction that did not break with the architectural style.

Due to lack of maintenance, some changes were essential for the preservation of the 250 m² full of history. Located in the bohemian Vila Madalena and initially designed by Luiz Alcino Teixeira, temporal facts were apparent. In the kitchen, old stainless steel countertops and a cargo elevator that connected it to the bathroom on the upper floor. The laundry room did not meet the requirements and a service bedroom with a bathroom would be welcome. The changes on the ground floor, structurally, were concentrated in these areas.

Outside, on the flat segment of the land, there was a small yellow house, surrounded by vast vegetation. The hypothesis was that it could be a possible caretaker's house. In this specific location, the annex with a barbecue area was visualized, with a wood-fired oven for pizza nights, a large sink, refrigerator, cooktop, hood, hot tower, and TV room. For the results, a clean, straight concept was chosen, with glass doors for integration with the garden. The tiles were used to compose the decoration of the kitchen and the gourmet area. Around the annex, a large veranda was designed, surrounded by a bench, which serves as a guardrail. A place to relax and contemplate nature, maintained by the landscaping of fruit trees.

On the second floor, a few steps down, as the house was built on different levels than usual - the staircase in reinforced concrete; towards the bedrooms, the floor in wooden parquet, chessboard pattern, in addition to the connection of the three bedrooms through a corridor, naturally ventilated and lit by square cobogós. At the end of the corridor, a bathroom with a comfortable countertop and two sinks - on each side, there was a bathroom with a toilet and shower. The idea was to transform the bathroom into the master suite to allow privacy and comfort, the middle room into an office, and the first bedroom into a guest suite, as a new bathroom was needed.

In general, the furniture and rugs in the main body of the residence belonged to the owners. In the corner of the living room, the charm and personality in the rocking chair that has been with the family for generations. For this project, the concept is authenticity, both for the architectural configuration and the affection involved.