Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT

Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT

Save

Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 2 of 21Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Exterior Photography, Fence, ForestPark of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 4 of 21Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Exterior Photography, WindowsPark of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park
Radnice, Czech Republic
  • Design Team: Tomáš Dantlinger, Martin Prinz, Vlastimil Čegan, Miroslav Čech, Michal Pašava, Petr Matala, Michal Durdis, Jiří Kudrna
  • Co Authors: Tereza Březovská, Filip Rašek, Pavel Směták
  • VR: Time Trip
  • City: Radnice
  • Country: Czech Republic
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 2 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The Park of Memories in Aš represents an interesting concept of revitalization and urban development of the city, using the geographical and symbolic potential of the area. The project aims to recall the forgotten values of the past and guide visitors through the city's turbulent history.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 12 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The park concept includes the Time Trip mobile application, a modern information system that offers visitors a glimpse into the city's past while providing interesting information in the form of interactive points in the park. This innovative added value not only educates but also entertains visitors.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 16 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The basic compositional principle of the park follows a spatio-temporal parallel, creating a gradual transition from the urbanized park space around Goethe's Square to the forest park on Okružní Street. This compositional idea links the botanical and architectural concept of the park, which reflects the diversity of the city's historical periods.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 21 of 21
Plan

The project is also based on a sad chapter in the history of Aš connected with the destruction of the largest cemetery in Aš in the 1970s. The loss of cultural and historical values during this event is reflected in the Historical Park, where a memorial in the form of a granite block has been created. The flat memorial consists of a collection of stone blocks of different sizes with recesses for candles. It is a meeting place for people from the area and neighboring Germany, creating a space where they can remember their ancestors.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 8 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 7 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The repair of the oldest stone bridge in the city, which connects the old and new parts of the Lutheran cemetery, is another step towards restoring the historical heritage. Work on the project was accompanied by an archaeological survey, which revealed old graves, human remains, and the remains of buildings. This care for historical artifacts underlines the effort to respect the past. The newly discovered historic cellars, several dozen meters long, will be used for cultural events, helping to link the past with the present life of the city.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest
© Alex Shoots Buildings

A new element that creates a parallel path through the park is a footbridge. The atypical combination of a central steel structure and wood creates a subtle structure that winds through the park. The footbridge is connected to wooden platforms and walkways. The new surface of the path symbolically does not touch the surface of the original cemetery.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Alex Shoots Buildings

As part of the entire project, all surfaces were carefully modified so that they could effectively absorb water. This is a key element of the ecological design, which helps to reduce flood risk and improve the local water cycle.

Save this picture!
Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT - Image 19 of 21
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Radnice, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SOA Architekti
Office
Ateliér KONCEPT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCzech Republic
Cite: "Park of Memories Aš / SOA Architekti + Ateliér KONCEPT" 21 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016807/park-of-memories-as-soa-architekti-plus-atelier-koncept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags