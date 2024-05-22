Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW

Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW

Save

Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 2 of 27Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Interior Photography, KitchenLittle Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Interior PhotographyLittle Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 5 of 27Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Services
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Design Team: Kuakunya Maneepairoj, Pittinun Jariyavilaskul
  • Landscape Consultant: Vacharin Wongsathitana
  • Playroom Cushion Consultant: Poom Puttorngul
  • Terrazzo Wall & Floor: Bunpluk Wongdeeying
  • Wood Floor: Pisces Style Co.,Ltd.
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 2 of 27

Text description provided by the architects. Little Stove & Little Stump, a bread/coffee shop, and a playground with both indoor and outdoor areas are located next to a canal on a 4,600 sqm plot of land in the outskirts of Bangkok. The site is accessible from an alley originally known as ‘Soi Wat Yai Rom’ or Grandma Umbrella Temple Alley in Thai. The Thai word “Rom” is a homonym of the words Umbrella and Sheltered area. Both meanings became the inspiration for the compound’s design language. The coffee shop and the playground share a drop-off zone with a connecting walkway, a 38-car parking area, and a stand-alone restroom cabin.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 6 of 27
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 23 of 27
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 10 of 27

The design was done simultaneously with the making of a children’s book, The Stump and Friends, published by Saanaksorn and Illustrated by Littleblackoz Studio to create a site-specific place bridging between reality and the world of imagination for children to learn, play, and explore.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Interior Photography, Kitchen

Little Stove: The coffee shop’s curvature follows the abstract contour of an umbrella; the curved roof line spreads continuously across the building from the exterior canopy into the interior ceiling. The outdoor seating area wraps around the back corner of the glass facades. It is placed under a large 4-meter canopy to provide comfortable shading that would encourage the use of outdoor seating bringing visitors closer to the spacious outdoor garden which overlooks the quiet waterway and the existing banyan tree.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Exterior Photography, Facade
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 5 of 27
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 25 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Interior Photography

The Skylight is an elliptical cut-out of the ceiling’s curved surface. These apertures would bring in natural light by grazing down the main interior wall, highlighting the hand-drawn layered terrazzo. The main interior wall separates the main seating area and a display counter from the service kitchen and baking room. The display counter is centered and in line with the 3 glass facades enabling a wide-angle view of the seating area both indoor and outdoor.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 16 of 27
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 26 of 27
Perspective

Little Stump: Inspired by a tree stump with a hollow core, an impromptu shelter for several kinds of animals, the building is a full-scale portrayal of the narrative from the book where it calls for a group effort to fix, fill and assemble the incomplete shelter. The building features a center court with a symbolic tree to signify growth and life. By referencing organic shapes and forms from nature, the building columns were transformed into the simplified shape of a tree trunk. The window openings were shaped like a cut-out of a tree hollow. All together with the children’s distorted line drawings, the curvature of the building façades and roof lines were adjusted and simplified for construction. Small windows, small chairs, tables, and stools were carefully selected for our main users.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Exterior Photography, Garden
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 18 of 27
Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 27 of 27
Section

The courtyard connects three main spaces - a reception area, a workshop room, and a playroom. Children can run in and out between indoors and outdoors and can always be seen by their parents as all rooms are visually connected. Essentially, the playground would become a place for children to expand their imagination, explore sensorial experiences, and learn through play.

Save this picture!
Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW - Image 17 of 27

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NITAPROW
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureServicesThailand
Cite: "Little Stove & Little Stump Coffee Shop and Playground / NITAPROW" 22 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016763/little-stove-and-little-stump-coffee-shop-and-playground-nitaprow> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags