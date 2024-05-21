Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 2 of 23Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 3 of 23Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, ForestQuin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 5 of 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion
Vietnam
  • Architects: Idee architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Tham Duc Hung, Tran Chu Thien
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Quin Pavilion serves as a serene retreat nestled amidst a small forest enclave for the campers, offering a picturesque vista of the Ba Vi mountain range, a rural expanse proximate to Hanoi. Enveloped by verdant foliage and verdant meadows, the Quin Pavilion fosters an immersive communion with nature.

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 2 of 23
© Trieu Chien
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 3 of 23
© Trieu Chien

Embracing the undulating terrain, the pavilion's design encompasses a meandering wooden pathway encircling the woodland and an outdoor pool where campers can unwind, swim, and rejuvenate. The facility also includes bathing and restroom facilities.

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 9 of 23
© Trieu Chien

Sensitively attuned to its natural milieu, the structure features a delicate canopy supported by slender columns, affording boundless vistas of the surrounding landscape. Its form draws inspiration from nature, evoking the ephemeral allure of rainwater pools on grass or clouds atop hillsides, harmonizing with the topography of the hillock and the surrounding flora.

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 5 of 23
© Trieu Chien
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 22 of 23
Site
Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 7 of 23
© Trieu Chien

Crafted from lightweight materials, with a stainless steel roof exuding a lustrous sheen that reflects the natural panorama, the pavilion seamlessly integrates into its environs daily yet commands attention at twilight.

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 14 of 23
© Trieu Chien

Constructed under constraints of limited resources and remote locale, the architect judiciously employed lightweight, prefabricated materials complemented by indigenous elements such as wood, stone, and brick, tailored to the skillset of local craftsmen.

Quin Pavilion / Idee architects - Image 16 of 23
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

Project location

Address:, Vietnam

Idee architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionVietnam
Cite: "Quin Pavilion / Idee architects" 21 May 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags