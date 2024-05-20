Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LANTERN / OMA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Gallery, Cowork Interiors
Detroit, United States
  • Partner In Charge: Jason Long
  • Associate: Chris Yoon
  • Project Architect: Samuel Biroscak
  • Project Team: Yiyao Wang, Cameron Fullmer, Mariana Curti
  • Executive Architect: Metro Cad Group
  • Structure: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
  • General Contractor : CIR Group
  • City: Detroit
  • Country: United States
LANTERN / OMA - Exterior Photography
© Jason Keen
LANTERN / OMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Jason Keen

Text description provided by the architects. LANTERN, OMA’s first project in Detroit, is now open to the public in Little Village, a neighborhood-wide initiative of Library Street Collective (LSC) co-founders Anthony & JJ Curis. Led by OMA Partner Jason Long, the former commercial bakery and warehouse built in the 1900s has been converted into a mixed-use art hub and public space.

LANTERN / OMA - Image 8 of 23
© Jason Keen
LANTERN / OMA - Image 21 of 23
Ground floor plan

Led by OMA Partner Jason Long, the 22,300-square-foot complex serves as a new home for two local arts non-profits, Signal-Return and PASC (Progressive Arts Studio Collective). It also includes around 5,300 square feet of artist studios, galleries, and 4,000 square feet of creative retail—all centered around a 2,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard that will serve as an accessible community space.

LANTERN / OMA - Interior Photography
© Jason Keen
LANTERN / OMA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jason Keen

OMA’s approach takes advantage of the building’s current state of disrepair, transforming an area missing both its roof and an end wall into a courtyard at the heart of the building. Defined as the primary entry with multiple frontages for all tenants, the courtyard becomes a public gateway and an activity condenser. Signal- Return and PASC’s diverse programs—art education, production, and gallery—are organized across the existing tripartite site to maximize points of access and potential for community interface.

LANTERN / OMA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Jason Keen
LANTERN / OMA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jason Keen

Production zones and artist studios create an active and inviting face to Amity Street, galleries line the courtyard to reinforce a public heart for the building, and neighborhood-serving functions orchestrated on the opposite side of the courtyard consolidate the most public amenities along Kercheval Avenue.

LANTERN / OMA - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Jason Keen

Project location

Address:Detroit, United States

OMA
Cite: "LANTERN / OMA" 20 May 2024. ArchDaily.

