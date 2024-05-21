Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. 303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc.

303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc.

Save

303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Lighting303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Glass303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Shirahama, Japan
  • Architects: Roito Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nacasa & Partners Inc.
  • Lead Architects: Ryohei Kanda
  • City: Shirahama
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

"303" is an Italian restaurant in Shirahama town, with a picturesque view of Engetsu Island, a symbolic attraction in Wakayama prefecture, Japan. Originally, it was refurbished from a guest house once operated by the client's family. Shirahama boasts the most stunning beach in the Kansai region, where visitors can immerse themselves in a landscape seamlessly blending with the sea. The town lies gracefully along the coastline, reflecting a deep connection between its residents and the ocean. This local affinity with the sea inspired my design approach.

Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Glass
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

During my initial visit to the site in front of the seaside, I was inspired by the ever-changing expressions of the sea under the sunlight. I incorporated this mesmerizing scenery into the space, leading me to choose polycarbonate as the material for the partitions. These partitions, enhanced with blue gradation sheets to emulate the sea's ambiance, are visible from the façade and delineate the dining area while subtly separating it from a private room at the rear. They also serve as captivating elements for passersby, drawing them into a unique atmosphere.

Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

A corrugated material connects the front and back sides of the polycarbonate, refracting and reflecting light in intriguing ways. Utilizing this characteristic, I positioned the pendant and bracket lights to diffuse light across the blue partitions. The partitions' slight gloss interacts with sunlight filtering through the windows, creating dynamic visual effects on the blue plaster walls that change accordingly. In addition to polycarbonate, I used other materials that refract the light well, such as brushed stainless steel and ribbed glass. These elements contribute to incorporating the abstract essence of Shirahama Beach into the restaurant's design concept.

Save this picture!
303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shirahama, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roito Inc.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantJapan
Cite: "303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc." 21 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016754/303-shirahama-italian-roito-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags