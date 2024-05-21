303 Shirahama Italian / Roito Inc.

+ 13

Shirahama

Japan

"303" is an Italian restaurant in Shirahama town, with a picturesque view of Engetsu Island, a symbolic attraction in Wakayama prefecture, Japan. Originally, it was refurbished from a guest house once operated by the client's family. Shirahama boasts the most stunning beach in the Kansai region, where visitors can immerse themselves in a landscape seamlessly blending with the sea. The town lies gracefully along the coastline, reflecting a deep connection between its residents and the ocean. This local affinity with the sea inspired my design approach.

During my initial visit to the site in front of the seaside, I was inspired by the ever-changing expressions of the sea under the sunlight. I incorporated this mesmerizing scenery into the space, leading me to choose polycarbonate as the material for the partitions. These partitions, enhanced with blue gradation sheets to emulate the sea's ambiance, are visible from the façade and delineate the dining area while subtly separating it from a private room at the rear. They also serve as captivating elements for passersby, drawing them into a unique atmosphere.

A corrugated material connects the front and back sides of the polycarbonate, refracting and reflecting light in intriguing ways. Utilizing this characteristic, I positioned the pendant and bracket lights to diffuse light across the blue partitions. The partitions' slight gloss interacts with sunlight filtering through the windows, creating dynamic visual effects on the blue plaster walls that change accordingly. In addition to polycarbonate, I used other materials that refract the light well, such as brushed stainless steel and ribbed glass. These elements contribute to incorporating the abstract essence of Shirahama Beach into the restaurant's design concept.