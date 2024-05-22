Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Save

Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Image 2 of 12Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BalconyDorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Image 5 of 12Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Brewery, Decoration & Ornament
Tenkawa, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. Dorogawa Onsen is a hot spring village that leads to Mt. Omine, a sacred mountain believed to have been opened by Enno Ozunu about 1,300 years ago. Located at an elevation of approximately 820m, Omine has long flourished as a mountain climbing base for Gyoja (Yamabushi, mountain ascetics) of Shugendo, a sacred mountain worship tradition unique to Japan, and is lined with inns, guest houses, and stores selling Daranisukegan, a famous medicine from Yamato that is considered the origin of Japanese medicines.

Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Image 12 of 12
Plan
Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Image 7 of 12
© Daisuke Shima

Each of them has a porch that can be opened wide to the street so that a large group of Gyoja called a "ko" can go inside at once; this structure, unique to Dorogawa Onsen, gives the town a lively and unique atmosphere. It also functions as a way for people in the town to communicate with each other and for the entire town to watch over the children walking along the street.

Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Daisuke Shima

As a natural solution, the brewery is also planned to open wide to the street, with the hope that it will become part of the town, both physically and conceptually. For the interior, custom-made tiles with a Daranisukegan motif and Japanese paper made from persimmon tannin, which is produced by fermentation like beer, were used. The exterior of the building, which was used as a coffee shop before its renovation, is not a historical building or an old private house in Japan, but the exterior is not modified more than necessary, and hoped that the familiar landscape would continue to be inherited in the future.

Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Image 2 of 12
© Daisuke Shima

When visiting after the opening, I heard that it has become a place not only for tourists but also for after-work communication among workers at nearby inns, and I felt that it is gradually becoming part of the town.

Save this picture!
Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tenkawa, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBreweryDecoration & OrnamentJapan
Cite: "Dorogawa Onsen Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 22 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016753/dorogawa-onsen-brewery-hidenori-tsuboi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags