© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
North Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Natashia Angelina, Theodora Sianturi
  • Interior Designer: Nadia Lee
  • Technical Drafter Team: Fachrudin Faruq
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: North Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

A House on V-Shaped Stilts: Elevated Living Designed for Resilience - A cherished property in Jakarta’s premier waterfront area faced a looming threat: land subsidence fueled by excessive groundwater use. The owner turned to K-Thengono Design Studio for a solution to revitalize and protect their home. The task was to design an elevated sanctuary that harmoniously blended luxurious living and robust resilience, amplified the home's connection to the waterfront, and fulfilled the homeowner’s desire for a penthouse-esque experience.

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Plan - 1ts floor
Plan - 1ts floor
House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

With the building site sitting 0.7 meters below sea level and projections indicating a further 3-meter descent by 2041, a strategic approach was crucial to ensuring the residence's longevity and stability. The pile-slab foundation was utilized to resist the structure’s load, securing the structural integrity of the residence amid ground shifting. Furthermore, a 4.5-meter-high dike was constructed along the rear of the property facing the canal, safeguarding the home against potential coastal flooding for decades. Plumbing and electrical systems were strategically installed underground and attached to the foundation, minimizing potential damage from future land subsidence.

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Mario Wibowo

Moving above the ground, living areas were cleverly elevated on sleek, black V-shaped stilts to maximize the views and create a flood-proof space. This ingenious design preserves clean aesthetics by minimizing the number of columns, ensuring panoramic ocean vistas. The layout was tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle. The raised ground floor, now at a safe height of 3.3 meters above the original terrain, accommodates parking and service areas. One level up reveals a communal area with a refreshing pool, ideal for socializing and relaxation. The third level houses a private sanctuary, offering serene bedrooms with captivating sea views. Crowning the residence is a multipurpose space with a spacious balcony overlooking the canal.

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Mario Wibowo
Section B
Section B
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

A Seamless Blend with Nature - Sustainability shapes the design, with each floor positioned to optimize natural light and minimize reliance on artificial cooling. The second-floor workspace, for example, is placed under a cantilevered volume that blocks harsh east-west sunlight. Similarly, the living room's orientation towards the neighboring park shields it from the intense afternoon heat. Materials were deliberately chosen for their durability, minimizing maintenance needs. A rainwater harvesting system collects and distributes rainwater for landscape irrigation, further showcasing the commitment to eco-friendly design.

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Coastal-adaptive, low-maintenance, and edible plants line the expansive outdoor area. Strategically placed throughout, these plants also serve as natural windbreaks against sea breezes. Beyond the edible garden, the outdoor space includes a designated dry area for the homeowner’s pets, while a terrace offers an ideal setting for yoga sessions or barbecues. This terrace leads to a private pier, completing a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. By harmoniously integrating the sea and land, K-Thengono Design Studio has crafted a home that defies the challenges of a sinking coastline. The result is an environmentally conscious and resilient haven offering the luxury of nature, privacy, and peace of mind amid an ever-changing environment.

House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio - Cityscape, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

About this office
K-Thengono Design Studio
Office

Cite: "House on V-Stilts / K-Thengono Design Studio" 22 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016752/house-on-v-stilts-k-thengono-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

