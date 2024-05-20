Parametric Architecture June Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming June workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in June.

The workshop aims to introduce participants to Midjourney v6’s Alpha new features and Stable Diffusion, emphasizing their impact on architectural design workflows. Through hands-on exercises, attendees will understand the significance of integrating Stable Diffusion x ControlNet tools for enhanced materiality and atmosphere control in 3D architectural models. Bespoke workflows utilizing Stable Diffusion 1.5 and XL x ControlNet will be developed to enable precise geometry and material manipulation. Participants will gain proficiency in materiality and atmosphere manipulation through practical exercises.

Instructor: Carlos Bañón

Date: June 1 - 2, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: June 1, 2024

Page link

In this workshop, participants will cover both the theory and practical applications of machine learning to optimize parameters in different design scenarios, such as facade, roof structuring, and urban design. They will explore a range of methods and models, including single-objective optimization and neural network classifiers, to demonstrate how machine learning can be used.

Instructor: Zvonko Vugreshek

Date: June 8 - 9, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: June 7, 2024

Page link

Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the underlying principles and logic of generative design thinking. They will investigate diverse approaches and pathways for designing generative logic using Kangaroo and Voxels. They will also acquire animation skills in Grasshopper and Vray to effectively visualize and communicate the power and potential of their designs.

Instructor: Daniel Sorial, Joseph Namar

Date: June 8 - 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: June 7, 2024

Page link

This workshop will explore orthogonal, cubic, and rectangular geometrical systems using algorithmic software. Participants will examine particular geometry operations, the grouping of geometric clusters, their scaling and dispersion, and the subdivision and isolation of specific components. They will also explore fractals’ formation in the Mandelbulb 3D software. In Mandelbulb 3D, we will introduce the interface and basic formulas inside the software.

Instructor: Jack Rendler

Date: June 14 - 15, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: June 13, 2024

Page link

This workshop delves into the emotional response within parametric design, focusing on creating architectural follies. Through theoretical discussions and practical exercises, participants will explore the interplay between intellect and emotion in architectural design. Key topics include:

An introduction to parametric design principles.

Analysis of emotional impact.

Hands-on exploration of parametric tools.

Design studio projects aimed at creating unconventional structures.

Information and deadlines:

Instructor: Erick CarcamoJack Rendler

Date: June 29 - 30, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: June 28, 2024

Page link

