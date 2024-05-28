Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Exterior Photography

Houses
Phúc Yên, Vietnam
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Nghĩa Toản

Text description provided by the architects. Legend Mansion Villa is designed with 3 aboveground floors and 1 semi-underground floor, with a total building height from the foundation to the rooftop of about 16m; There are main functional areas as follows: Common living room, Bar, entertainment area, cinema room, main lobby, living room, kitchen, bedroom combined with garden.

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Nghĩa Toản
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 19 of 30
Diagram
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 3 of 30
© Nghĩa Toản

Main materials: The project is a garden villa, so the materials used for the project are local and common materials. With a reinforced concrete structure system, stone brick walls, and environmentally friendly unburnt brick walls. Finishing the house using paint, ceramic tiles, terrazzo, granite.

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 15 of 30
© Nghĩa Toản
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 21 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nghĩa Toản

Legend Mansion Villa is designed according to modern green architectural criteria, with gentle lines and open space, creating flexible architectural shapes. Using a liberal architectural language, using solutions that combine shapes, architectural panels, and materials to create vivid, modern architectural lines. Using common, available finishing materials but ensuring aesthetic effect, sustainability, and environmental friendliness. Legend Mansion design is an open design, so standing in any space, you can feel the sun and wind. And the light. At the same time, the open design also blurs the boundary between indoor space and indoor space.

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© Nghĩa Toản
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 26 of 30
Section BB

Legend Mansion is a villa attached to a landscaped green garden; colorful gardens are master planned combined with swimming pools, play areas, and high and low terrain to create harmonious green architecture. Garden It is also incorporated into each interior space and each floor on the facade, connecting all human activities closely and friendly with nature. Each garden is also like a layer of dust mask and a layer of noise protection. Gardens also contribute to reducing solar radiation to cool spaces and protect architectural structures.

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 11 of 30
© Nghĩa Toản
Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 27 of 30
Elevation 01

Legend Mansion Villa is a picture of green garden colors combined with attractive shapes. An architectural work that blends with the surrounding natural landscape.

Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture - Image 7 of 30
© Nghĩa Toản

About this office
Flamingo Architecture
Office

Cite: "Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture" 28 May 2024. ArchDaily.

