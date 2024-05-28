Legend Mansion Villa / Flamingo Architecture

+ 25

Concept Architects: Vu Quang Huy, Phan Nhu Viet

Detail Architects: Vu Thi Theu, Mai Van Dan

Interior Architect: Pham Thanh Nam

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Flamingo Architecture

City: Phúc Yên

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Legend Mansion Villa is designed with 3 aboveground floors and 1 semi-underground floor, with a total building height from the foundation to the rooftop of about 16m; There are main functional areas as follows: Common living room, Bar, entertainment area, cinema room, main lobby, living room, kitchen, bedroom combined with garden.

Main materials: The project is a garden villa, so the materials used for the project are local and common materials. With a reinforced concrete structure system, stone brick walls, and environmentally friendly unburnt brick walls. Finishing the house using paint, ceramic tiles, terrazzo, granite.

Legend Mansion Villa is designed according to modern green architectural criteria, with gentle lines and open space, creating flexible architectural shapes. Using a liberal architectural language, using solutions that combine shapes, architectural panels, and materials to create vivid, modern architectural lines. Using common, available finishing materials but ensuring aesthetic effect, sustainability, and environmental friendliness. Legend Mansion design is an open design, so standing in any space, you can feel the sun and wind. And the light. At the same time, the open design also blurs the boundary between indoor space and indoor space.

Legend Mansion is a villa attached to a landscaped green garden; colorful gardens are master planned combined with swimming pools, play areas, and high and low terrain to create harmonious green architecture. Garden It is also incorporated into each interior space and each floor on the facade, connecting all human activities closely and friendly with nature. Each garden is also like a layer of dust mask and a layer of noise protection. Gardens also contribute to reducing solar radiation to cool spaces and protect architectural structures.

Legend Mansion Villa is a picture of green garden colors combined with attractive shapes. An architectural work that blends with the surrounding natural landscape.