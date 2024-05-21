NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL

+ 25

Architectural Design Team: Chris Hardie, Zhigang Huang, Mai Zhang, Thomas Saerkjaer, Sebastian Correa, Xiao Sun, Kejin Kuang, Barteck Winnicki, Shuo Jiang, Bozhena Hoida, Qi Zhao

Interior Design Team: Chris Hardie, Zhigang Huang, Xiaorong Cai, Fangzhou Zhu, Ru Jia, Kejin Kuang, Yuqian Lu

Clients: NIO Inc.

Interior Design: INFINITY JUNCTION DESGIN

Leed Consultant: Bureau Veritas Group

Well Consultant: CBRE

Light Consultant: LEOX

Façade Consultant: Shanghai CIMA Engineering Consulting Co. Ltd.

Contractor: Anhui Shui'an Construction Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Symbol Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

City: Hefei

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Since establishing a partnership with China’s leading premium EV automaker NIO by the scenic West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in 2017, SHL has successfully shaped several NIO Houses (NIO’s flagship store), including NIO's international expansion in Oslo, followed by Shanghai HKRI Taikoo Hui, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Munich. SHL has yet again partnered with NIO to create a new milestone flagship, the NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park. A new circular pavilion merges the 'front stage' customer experience with the 'backstage' manufacturing process, providing NIO users and business partners with an immersive insight into the NIO way of life and its advanced manufacturing prowess.

NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park, nestled within NIO's Second Advanced Manufacturing Base, serves as the campus' crown jewel. It's the first in NIO's worldwide network to embody the company's ethos in both its architecture and interior design, the first carbon-zero NIO House, and the largest to date. This flagship offers a distinct, holistic experience - visitors can intimately engage with vehicles through close-up views, test drives, and new car pickups, while also indulging in the joys of socializing and shopping. Furthermore, they are afforded a rare glimpse into the sophisticated manufacturing processes via a bridge to the production workshop.

Blue Sky Coming. NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park demonstrates NIO's 'Blue Sky Coming' initiative through its architecture and interiors. Constructed to LEED Gold and WELL Platinum standards, it reflects NIO’s dedication to health and sustainability. The building operates on a self-sufficient, carbon-neutral model, thanks to a rooftop solar array, that includes nearby factory roofs and parking structures. It boasts a reduced carbon footprint by utilizing over 90% stainless steel instead of aluminum. The interiors further apply green principles such as core walls clad in 100% biodegradable cork.

Deconstruction and Reconstruction. The building is situated near the airport, at the primary entry to Neo Park, an 11.3 square kilometer industry park specifically for smart electric vehicle production master-planned by SHL’s parent company Perkins&Will. Its distinctive circular, open design distinguishes it from the neighboring rectangular factories, yet its scale ensures a harmonious blend with the adjacent architecture. The space artfully deconstructs NIO's iconic logo with architectural language, weaving the vehicle's streamlined contours into the fabric of the design, thus showcasing the sophisticated lifestyle that NIO advocates.

The Essence of Purity. Drawing inspiration from NIO's car interiors, the interior combines clean, sharp lines with a variety of materials to cultivate a warm atmosphere that is intricate yet pure. Expansive terrazzo and wooden finishes continue the NIO Houses' identity in their texture. Biophilic design principles come to life amidst lush greenery and abundant natural light, endowing the space with an energetic and dynamic vibe. The building's neat appearance resonates with NIO’s philosophy, further accentuating the brand's identity. A double-layered skin of glass and stainless steel creates a transparent facade that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing people to experience the building's openness and lightness throughout.