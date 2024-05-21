Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Exterior Photography, FacadeNIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Image 3 of 30NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Interior PhotographyNIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Exterior Photography, FacadeNIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Showroom
Hefei, China
  • Architects: Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tian Fangfang, Arch-exist, NIO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Shaw
  • Lead Architects: Chris Hardie
  • Architectural Design: Automotive Engineering Corporation
  • Architectural Design Team: Chris Hardie, Zhigang Huang, Mai Zhang, Thomas Saerkjaer, Sebastian Correa, Xiao Sun, Kejin Kuang, Barteck Winnicki, Shuo Jiang, Bozhena Hoida, Qi Zhao
  • Interior Design Team: Chris Hardie, Zhigang Huang, Xiaorong Cai, Fangzhou Zhu, Ru Jia, Kejin Kuang, Yuqian Lu
  • Clients: NIO Inc.
  • Interior Design: INFINITY JUNCTION DESGIN
  • Leed Consultant: Bureau Veritas Group
  • Well Consultant: CBRE
  • Light Consultant: LEOX
  • Façade Consultant: Shanghai CIMA Engineering Consulting Co. Ltd.
  • Contractor: Anhui Shui'an Construction Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Symbol Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Hefei
  • Country: China
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tian Fangfang

Text description provided by the architects. Since establishing a partnership with China’s leading premium EV automaker NIO by the scenic West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in 2017, SHL has successfully shaped several NIO Houses (NIO’s flagship store), including NIO's international expansion in Oslo, followed by Shanghai HKRI Taikoo Hui, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Munich. SHL has yet again partnered with NIO to create a new milestone flagship, the NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park. A new circular pavilion merges the 'front stage' customer experience with the 'backstage' manufacturing process, providing NIO users and business partners with an immersive insight into the NIO way of life and its advanced manufacturing prowess.

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tian Fangfang

NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park, nestled within NIO's Second Advanced Manufacturing Base, serves as the campus' crown jewel. It's the first in NIO's worldwide network to embody the company's ethos in both its architecture and interior design, the first carbon-zero NIO House, and the largest to date. This flagship offers a distinct, holistic experience - visitors can intimately engage with vehicles through close-up views, test drives, and new car pickups, while also indulging in the joys of socializing and shopping. Furthermore, they are afforded a rare glimpse into the sophisticated manufacturing processes via a bridge to the production workshop.

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Image 3 of 30
© Tian Fangfang
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Image 22 of 30
Site Plan

Blue Sky Coming. NIO House | Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park demonstrates NIO's 'Blue Sky Coming' initiative through its architecture and interiors. Constructed to LEED Gold and WELL Platinum standards, it reflects NIO’s dedication to health and sustainability. The building operates on a self-sufficient, carbon-neutral model, thanks to a rooftop solar array, that includes nearby factory roofs and parking structures. It boasts a reduced carbon footprint by utilizing over 90% stainless steel instead of aluminum. The interiors further apply green principles such as core walls clad in 100% biodegradable cork.

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Interior Photography
© Tian Fangfang
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Interior Photography
© Tian Fangfang

Deconstruction and Reconstruction. The building is situated near the airport, at the primary entry to Neo Park, an 11.3 square kilometer industry park specifically for smart electric vehicle production master-planned by SHL’s parent company Perkins&Will. Its distinctive circular, open design distinguishes it from the neighboring rectangular factories, yet its scale ensures a harmonious blend with the adjacent architecture. The space artfully deconstructs NIO's iconic logo with architectural language, weaving the vehicle's streamlined contours into the fabric of the design, thus showcasing the sophisticated lifestyle that NIO advocates.

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Interior Photography
© Tian Fangfang
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Interior Photography
© Tian Fangfang
NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Image 24 of 30
Detail

The Essence of Purity. Drawing inspiration from NIO's car interiors, the interior combines clean, sharp lines with a variety of materials to cultivate a warm atmosphere that is intricate yet pure. Expansive terrazzo and wooden finishes continue the NIO Houses' identity in their texture. Biophilic design principles come to life amidst lush greenery and abundant natural light, endowing the space with an energetic and dynamic vibe. The building's neat appearance resonates with NIO’s philosophy, further accentuating the brand's identity. A double-layered skin of glass and stainless steel creates a transparent facade that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing people to experience the building's openness and lightness throughout.

NIO House Hefei Xinqiao Industrial Park / SHL - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tian Fangfang

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hefei, China

