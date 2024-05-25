Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos

NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos

Save

NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeNG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomNG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Image 4 of 31NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyNG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Curico, Chile
  • Architects: Cristobal Vial Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AB Kupfer, AVE Italia, Aertecnica Italia, Aislapol, Bosch, Cintac, Cintac®, Deceuninck, Hunter Douglas, MK, VItel
  • Lead Architect: CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE
  • Planimetry And 3 D Surveying: Constanza Fuentes
  • Renders: Ignacio Gonzalez
  • Model: Felipe Caracuel
  • Structural Calculations: Francisco Milla
  • Heating: Osvaldo Bustamante
  • Electricity: Alejandro Rubilar
  • Sanitary Engineering: Osvaldo Bustamante
  • Technical Inspection: Pía Garay
  • City: Curico
  • Country: Chile
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

Text description provided by the architects. Located on land a few kilometers from the city of Curicó. Given the geographical conditions, the integration of both near and distant views is proposed, taking advantage of its proximity to the immediate existing vegetation and the domain of the Andes Mountains.

Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE
Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

The project proposes, from its initial proposal, two parallel independent volumes, which manage to form a contained outdoor space. These two volumes are spatially connected through an interior longitudinal gallery that enhances the depth of the land in which it is located and provides a flexible space for use and enjoyment, at all times of the year.

Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

The first southern volume, on two levels, faces the street and its access, organizing in it all the programs for public use, such as the living room, dining room and kitchen. On the second level, as a loft, a small study and a living room are organized, which are spatially connected to the environment of the first level.

Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

The northern volume, on the contrary, is raised, to give depth to the views and sunlight of the southern volume. Leaving on the first level a guest bedroom and a large terrace covered by the second-floor slab. The longitudinal staircase that starts from the interior gallery connects on three levels, with the bedrooms on the second floor and on the third floor with a workshop, a space that allows absolute control of the valley.

Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE
Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Image 17 of 31
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

As for the structure and materiality of the work, it is determined by noble materials such as exposed reinforced concrete, which configures the perimeter of the volumes, delivering the texture of the material in all its expression as a finishing method. On the other hand, structural steel allows for slenderness in contrast to concrete, in addition to being the support of a cover made up of an oak wood beam that provides warmth inside.

Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Image 28 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Image 20 of 31
Details
Save this picture!
NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cristobal Vial Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos" [CASA NG / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos] 25 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016711/ng-house-cristobal-vial-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags