NG House / Cristobal Vial Arquitectos

Houses • Curico, Chile Architects: Cristobal Vial Arquitectos

Area: 400 m²

Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AB Kupfer , AVE Italia , Aertecnica Italia , Aislapol , Bosch , Cintac , Cintac® , Deceuninck , Hunter Douglas , MK , VItel

Lead Architect: CRISTOBAL VIAL DECOMBE

Planimetry And 3 D Surveying: Constanza Fuentes

Renders: Ignacio Gonzalez

Model: Felipe Caracuel

Structural Calculations: Francisco Milla

Heating: Osvaldo Bustamante

Electricity: Alejandro Rubilar

Sanitary Engineering: Osvaldo Bustamante

Technical Inspection: Pía Garay

City: Curico

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Located on land a few kilometers from the city of Curicó. Given the geographical conditions, the integration of both near and distant views is proposed, taking advantage of its proximity to the immediate existing vegetation and the domain of the Andes Mountains.

The project proposes, from its initial proposal, two parallel independent volumes, which manage to form a contained outdoor space. These two volumes are spatially connected through an interior longitudinal gallery that enhances the depth of the land in which it is located and provides a flexible space for use and enjoyment, at all times of the year.

The first southern volume, on two levels, faces the street and its access, organizing in it all the programs for public use, such as the living room, dining room and kitchen. On the second level, as a loft, a small study and a living room are organized, which are spatially connected to the environment of the first level.

The northern volume, on the contrary, is raised, to give depth to the views and sunlight of the southern volume. Leaving on the first level a guest bedroom and a large terrace covered by the second-floor slab. The longitudinal staircase that starts from the interior gallery connects on three levels, with the bedrooms on the second floor and on the third floor with a workshop, a space that allows absolute control of the valley.

As for the structure and materiality of the work, it is determined by noble materials such as exposed reinforced concrete, which configures the perimeter of the volumes, delivering the texture of the material in all its expression as a finishing method. On the other hand, structural steel allows for slenderness in contrast to concrete, in addition to being the support of a cover made up of an oak wood beam that provides warmth inside.