Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects

Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects

Save

Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Exterior PhotographyParty and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 3 of 36Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 4 of 36Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, FacadeParty and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Community Center
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: Sens Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wu Qingshan
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Juntian, Sun Hongfei
  • Engineering: Su Qinjun
  • Clients: Longnan Stock Economic Cooperative in Gaoqiao Street, Tongxiang City
  • City: Jiaxing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Exterior Photography
© Wu Qingshan

Background. Old Houses by the River - Longnan Village has vast farmland, trees, and rivers winding north to south, presenting a natural pastoral scenery. The site is adjacent to the water, There was an old house in a dangerous state and an old sycamore tree that accompanied it from beginning to end. history and an office building that provides services for villagers, and create a new party and Public center in Longnan Village.

Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Wu Qingshan
Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 26 of 36
Plan

Site. Water Courtyard -Courtyard- Large Courtyard - The design aims to continue the texture of rural settlements under the humanistic context and organize the Party and Public Center layout and the Historical and Cultural Museum by courtyards. After the demolition of the warehouse, half of the site will be rebuilt, and the other half will be enclosed with the preserved buildings to form an inner courtyard, providing visitors to the cultural center with a public leisure area. While learning about history, they can also feel the courtyard space with traditional culture.

Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Wu Qingshan
Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 6 of 36
© Wu Qingshan

The original square within the venue should be preserved as much as possible, becoming a party and mass courtyard with parking and distribution functions as the main functions. The spatial sequence pattern of "water courtyard, courtyard, large courtyard " incorporates the surrounding environment into the architectural cluster, and orderly sorts out public and private areas to meet different functional needs, forming a site feature with rural cultural spatial identification.

Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Wu Qingshan
Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 29 of 36
Section

Design. The Story of the Bridge - The bridge in the water town is like a microcosm of the cultural context here, relying on unique environmental conditions to create multi-level spatial experiences with embankments, rivers, steps, etc. Crossing the river along the bridge and entering the buildings, the design takes the shape of a "bridge", with the courtyard as the center, connecting new and old buildings with various functional areas. The composition of the "bridge" system includes the external corridor of the building, the connecting corridors between clusters, and the indoor corridor, which takes the main traffic flow as the main focus, and runs through the entire courtyard and building clusters.

Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 4 of 36
© Wu Qingshan
Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade
© Wu Qingshan

The design uses terraces, semi-outdoor areas, or vestibules to transform space and function at the turning points and important intersections of the path. This streamlined system also gathers some vertical transportation space, from the entrance to the courtyard, from the exhibition hall to the rooftop platform, all of which have become important spatial nodes in this travel route. Each entrance and exit platform is connected to the corridor, creating a winding and elegant atmosphere. Combining the ups and downs of steps and steps, it guides the flow of people and orderly traverses through various architectural spaces, listening to the story of Longnan Village from the “bridge house”.

Save this picture!
Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects - Image 15 of 36
© Wu Qingshan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jiaxing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sens Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerChina
Cite: "Party and Public Center of Longnan Village / Sens Architects" 29 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016708/party-and-public-center-of-longnan-village-sens-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags