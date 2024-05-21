Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. % Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 33
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, remarkably known as the most energetic city in Vietnam, % Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery boasts a prime location closely surrounded by famous historic architectural buildings. Customers can easily find the store right next to the Central Post Office, sit back for a cup of coffee, and enjoy good views of Notre Dame Cathedral.

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 5 of 33
© Quang Dam
% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 28 of 33
Plan - Site
% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography
© Quang Dam

While maintaining the location's rich heritage, the store was uniquely crafted by keeping the traditional base and exterior material from the old times. To combine it with a modern and contemporary aesthetic, we created two blocks of glass flying from deep inside into the outside space. They form the two main functional areas: a dedicated roasting space and the kitchen. An inviting central pathway, where natural light comes in and creates shadow effects through the rattan ceiling, entices customers to take a walk inside or to comfortably sit on the waiting bench for their cups of coffee.

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Quang Dam

The customers’ seating space is divided into two areas, indoor and outdoor. With partitions made of glass, it not only enlarges the space but also gives people many choices, to either enjoy the beautiful views or to admire the sophisticated process of making good coffee. Apart from the iconic % Arabica’s standard stool seats that occupy most of the outdoor seating area, other types of furniture are all about details and minimal looks, inspired by the philosophy of the brand.

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Quang Dam
% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 29 of 33
Floor Plan

In general, the store carries an industrial vibe, evidently reflected by the interior and architectural elements. Besides using mostly white color as the brand’s signature, we added a bit of stainless steel and brought back the exposed aggregate floor, which was locally used a lot in the old times. The materials exuding an industrial charm are perfectly balanced by wood accents and plants to make sure every customer receives a warm welcome.

% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 25 of 33
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
Cite: "% Arabica Ho Chi Minh City Roastery / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates" 21 May 2024. ArchDaily.

