  Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Houses
The Netherlands
  • Architects: 2by4-architects B.V.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Remko Remijnse, Matteo Carbone, Agnese Argenti
  • Lead Team: Remko Remijnse
  • Design Team: Agnese Argenti
  • General Constructing: Bouwbedrijf Bos
  • Interior Design: Kooistra Interieurbouw
  • Landscape Architecture: Staatsbosbeheer
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constructiebureau Heino
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bakker installaties
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: TiMax
  • Country: The Netherlands
Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of this project was to create a sustainable vacation home on Terschelling, seamlessly integrating into the dune landscape of West Aan Zee while maximizing the breathtaking views. The result is a restrained and intimate dwelling, whose design and material selection harmoniously blend with its surroundings. The metaphor of the "hermit" guided the concept: an ostensibly closed natural structure nestled in the sand, yet upon closer inspection, revealed surprises.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Exterior Photography, Windows

One side of the dwelling appears closed with occasional openings in the facade, while the other side opens completely toward the landscape. Furthermore, the floors contrast starkly; the ground floor is low-key and embedded in the dune, merging with the landscape, offering an intimate ambiance with subtly filtered light and views. Conversely, the first floor is open, lofty, and luminous, with each space offering a unique vista of the landscape, filled throughout the day with changing natural light, creating a rich diversity of atmospheres.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Image 12 of 14
Floor plan

Surrounding the dwelling is a thoughtfully designed landscape with terraces at various elevations, each creating its ambiance and enhancing the sense of privacy. This meticulous design ensures that the home is not merely a place to stay but an experience seamlessly blending with the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Image 10 of 14
Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Interior Photography

The location's 360-degree beauty offers a complete immersion in the stunning dune landscape. The dwelling is designed from various sightlines, accessed via a notch between two concrete discs in the landscape. From the entrance hall, a spiral route through the home unfolds, akin to a journey through the dunes, echoing the hermit metaphor. This route revolves around a wooden core housing a variety of functions across both floors, offering a sequence of spatial experiences with varying light and views.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows

The task was to achieve a net-zero energy home with a zero-carbon footprint. Through good insulation, proper orientation, a heat pump, and burying the ground floor, an energy-neutral building was realized. By installing solar panels on the adjacent existing dwelling, also owned by the client, a net-zero energy balance was achieved. The entire facade is constructed from biobased materials that elegantly blend with the landscape and naturally age over time. Finally, a conscious decision was made to involve local parties from the island in the construction process, contributing to the local economic and social sustainability.

Dune Villa West aan Zee / 2by4-architects B.V. - Image 4 of 14

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
