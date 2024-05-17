Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Frame House / Théque Atelier

Frame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FenceFrame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, FacadeFrame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Fence, DeckFrame House / Théque Atelier - Image 5 of 25Frame House / Théque Atelier - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Szeged, Hungary
  • Architects: Théque Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Balázs Danyi
  • Lead Architect: Gergely Álmos
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Balázs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. A new house appeared with its black framing porch and facade in Szőreg, the oldest district of Szeged. The house breaks with the bad traditions in the neighborhood that created dark closed interiors close to the woods. The main goal of this new project was to let nature as close as possible to the house, regarding the plot takes place on a loess hill next to nature conservation woods, next to the context of front-gabled houses.

Frame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Balázs Danyi
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Balázs Danyi

Szőreg used to be a separate town, older than Szeged itself. It was always a busy area due to its higher position on the Hungarian Great Plain. The land was the chosen place of Avar settlers, in the past there was an abbey here destroyed by Cumans, but it was also the scene of independence battles, and finally, in the 20th century it became the center of fruit and rose production. Therefore, the construction began with a six-month archaeological excavation, where numerous clay pots and archaeological remains from the Avar period were unearthed.

Frame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Balázs Danyi
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Interior Photography
© Balázs Danyi
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Image 22 of 25
Floor plan
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Image 24 of 25
Sections

The nature-loving residents wanted a living space that was as close as possible to nature, and they wanted to use the large but narrow plot for gardening and planting as well. The main concept was a cantilevered framed porch floating above the sloping terrain to allow vegetation to creep under the house. The frame surrounds and organizes the two main blocks with gable walls typical of the urban character, one of which contains the intimate room part and the other the common living spaces. The frame also marks two atriums, the arrival area, and the sunny terrace, which strengthen the connection with nature and provide special transparent views between the different spaces.

Frame House / Théque Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Balázs Danyi
Frame House / Théque Atelier - Image 5 of 25
© Balázs Danyi

All the rooms and interiors have a direct connection with nature through the surrounding porch. Through the arrival garden, the house has an entrance to the service area in the middle which divides the house into the intimate rooms and the common living spaces. The porch was designed in a modular system, which also shaped the rest of the house and its mass, thus giving the building a well-proportioned rhythm.

Frame House / Théque Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Balázs Danyi

