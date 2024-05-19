apm Gallery in Haikou GAOXINGLI / Dazhou And Associates

+ 19

Design Team: Dazhou and Associates

Engineering: Chen Xuejian

Clients: Noya Team

Program: Museum & exhibition Interiors, Gallery

City: Hai Kou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In early 2021, the Noya team proposed the renovation scheme of Haikou GAOXINGLI. Dazhou and Associates has completed the design of two iconic buildings, NOYARD and APM. Situated on the east side of the block, apm, was a newly built two-story building with a pitched roof. We intend to transform it into a small-scale community art gallery, infusing contemporary art into the community and driving vitality on the east side of the block.

Corridors and Courtyard. Dealing with the site is paramount. In general, apm is not defined as a classic art palace since it is located in a commercial block. Therefore, encircling the original building, we introduced a ring of modestly scaled corridors, guiding foot traffic and inviting people to approach. Openings that punctuate the ground-level exhibition walls help extend the dialogue outdoors, where passersby can catch glimpses of the indoor artworks. The art journey then starts from curiosity. The circular corridors extend forward, enclosing a courtyard in the original open space, which, though not large, could become an outdoor exhibition and event space in the future.

Stacking and Arraying. Ascending from the corridors, three volumes gracefully stack, each overhang to allow the new facade to bypass the eaves of the original building. The large volumes blur the floor divisions, lending the petite gallery a sculptural presence, grand yet modest. The new structural system integrates with the original building and reorganizes the modules to create a regular vertical division on the facade. It intends to echo the weathered steel plates of the red brick buildings, becoming more appealing over time.

Black Gallery and White Gallery. There are two distinct galleries for art exhibitions. The black gallery on the ground floor with unique spatial attributes seamlessly melds the indoor and outdoor experiences. Its dark steel plates cast serene light and shadow on the interior. The white gallery upstairs might be preferred by curators. With controllable lighting and space, it basks under an open roof, inviting daylight to illuminate the exhibition space. Together, they enrich apm’s offerings, expanding the potential of the art gallery.

The abundant sunlight and humid weather of Haikou shape the character of apm. On sunny days, light dances on its rusted steel plate facade, creating abundant shadows. Yet, it’s the rainy days that truly captivate, as apm resembles a silent leviathan, crouching at the end of the block, breathing deeply and calmly.