Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. AVA House / Irina Biletska

AVA House / Irina Biletska

Save

AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, CountertopAVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedAVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, WindowsAVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamAVA House / Irina Biletska - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Serra Grande, Brazil
  • Architects: Irina Biletska
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maja Juzwiak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Delfavero, Luzeiro marcenaria, Point dos Marmores
  • Lead Architect: Irina Biletska
  • Executive Project: Joana Pack
  • Construction Administration: Gonzalo Nadal
  • Program: Térreo: sala de estar, cozinha, quarto de visitas, varanda, banheiro, área de serviço. 1º andar: suíte master, home office.
  • City: Serra Grande
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maja Juzwiak

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a tranquil coastal village in southern Bahia, Brazil, this house harmoniously integrates with the lush Atlantic Forest, embracing the region's humid tropical climate. Its main purpose is to offer a healthy, welcoming, and environmentally friendly environment, prioritizing solutions that minimize dependence on conventional energy resources.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Maja Juzwiak
Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Beam
© Maja Juzwiak

The central strategy to ensure thermal comfort without the need for air conditioning was the maximization of cross ventilation in all spaces of the residence. This was achieved through the intelligent use of elements such as solid brick cobogó, which allows for continuous air circulation, keeping the spaces cool and airy even on the hottest days.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Countertop
© Maja Juzwiak

The design of the house is oriented to the east, making the most of natural light and the cool ocean breezes. Internally, some adobe walls contribute to regulating temperature and humidity, creating an even more comfortable environment for the residents. It is worth noting that the adobe bricks were produced on-site, ensuring a sustainable approach from the outset of the project.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Windows
© Maja Juzwiak

The choice of construction materials also reflects a commitment to sustainability. The structure combines concrete, wood, and bamboo, the latter sourced from a nearby farm. The internal plaster and paint were made from local clay, enriched with the softness of Tabatinga, a characteristic white clay from the region.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Maja Juzwiak

The ceramic tile and reclaimed wood flooring add rustic charm and coziness to the spaces, while the cumaru wood frames ensure durability and natural beauty.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Image 11 of 21
© Maja Juzwiak

In addition to construction solutions, the house adopts ecological sanitation practices, such as the separation of gray water and flush water, directing them to reuse and treatment systems such as banana circles and biodigesters. Hot water is supplied by a solar heating system, further reducing the environmental impact of the residence.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Maja Juzwiak

With its orientation facing the sunrise and proximity to the lush Mata Atlântica forest, the house offers natural shade and an intimate connection with nature. The project, which follows the gentle slope of the terrain, is distributed over two levels, with social and service areas on the ground floor and a master suite and a studio/office on the upper floor, the latter intended for activities such as a home office and music lessons.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Image 18 of 21
Section 01

For years, this house has been the happy home of a family, even witnessing the birth of a family member in a home birth, reflecting not just a residence, but a space where precious memories are built and preserved.

Save this picture!
AVA House / Irina Biletska - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Maja Juzwiak

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Irina Biletska
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityBrazil
Cite: "AVA House / Irina Biletska" [Casa AVA / Irina Biletska] 17 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016649/ava-house-irina-biletska> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags