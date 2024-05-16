Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Pasha / Studio Saxe

Pasha / Studio Saxe

Save

Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 5 of 27Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 2 of 27Pasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairPasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Chair, TablePasha / Studio Saxe - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
  • Lead Team: Benjamin Garcia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sotelo Alfaro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DYNAMO electromecánica
  • General Constructing: Shmulik Construction
  • City: Santa Teresa
  • Country: Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 5 of 27
© Selva Studio Photography

Overview. Nestled along the breathtaking shores of Costa Rica, this project emerges as a beachfront sanctuary that marries the comfort of modern living with the untouched beauty of its coastal surroundings. Our international clients commissioned us to transform a pristine estate into a collection of residences designed for communal living and private retreats, giving birth to Pasha – an innovative architecture and communal harmony.

Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 2 of 27
© Selva Studio Photography
Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 7 of 27
© Selva Studio Photography

Concept. Pasha is conceptualized as an architectural embrace between the lush natural environment and the azure of the ocean. A constellation of smaller homes encircles a grand villa, each structure designed to vanish into the landscape while offering unobstructed views and direct engagement with the sea’s elemental power. The choice of natural materials and expansive outdoor living areas ensures every moment is infused with the ocean’s rhythm.

Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 10 of 27
© Selva Studio Photography

Design. Studio Saxe’s vision materialized through a blend of enduring materials and locally sourced sustainable teak wood, crafting expansive terraces crowned with sugarcane ceilings. This design ethos fosters a profound connection with nature, inviting the outdoors in. Pavilion-like structures create secluded retreats that convene in communal celebration within the main villa’s generous embrace.

Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Selva Studio Photography

Sustainability. By elevating the structures we can protect it from the coastal elements and minimize environmental impact, allowing the land to breathe and flourish. The design incorporates extended rooflines and strategic vegetation to shield interiors from the tropical sun while facilitating natural cooling, integrating aesthetic grace with ecological sensitivity.

Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Selva Studio Photography
Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Selva Studio Photography
Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Selva Studio Photography
Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 26 of 27
Floor plan

Construction. A distinct architectural language blends robust concrete with the organic warmth of wood, enabling a modular approach that celebrates precision and craftsmanship. This innovative strategy allowed for the replication of design elements across the estate, showcasing a high level of detail.

Save this picture!
Pasha / Studio Saxe - Image 15 of 27
© Selva Studio Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Pasha / Studio Saxe" 16 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016617/pasha-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags