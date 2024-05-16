Pasha / Studio Saxe

+ 22

Lead Team: Benjamin Garcia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sotelo Alfaro

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DYNAMO electromecánica

General Constructing: Shmulik Construction

City: Santa Teresa

Country: Costa Rica

Overview. Nestled along the breathtaking shores of Costa Rica, this project emerges as a beachfront sanctuary that marries the comfort of modern living with the untouched beauty of its coastal surroundings. Our international clients commissioned us to transform a pristine estate into a collection of residences designed for communal living and private retreats, giving birth to Pasha – an innovative architecture and communal harmony.

Concept. Pasha is conceptualized as an architectural embrace between the lush natural environment and the azure of the ocean. A constellation of smaller homes encircles a grand villa, each structure designed to vanish into the landscape while offering unobstructed views and direct engagement with the sea’s elemental power. The choice of natural materials and expansive outdoor living areas ensures every moment is infused with the ocean’s rhythm.

Design. Studio Saxe’s vision materialized through a blend of enduring materials and locally sourced sustainable teak wood, crafting expansive terraces crowned with sugarcane ceilings. This design ethos fosters a profound connection with nature, inviting the outdoors in. Pavilion-like structures create secluded retreats that convene in communal celebration within the main villa’s generous embrace.

Sustainability. By elevating the structures we can protect it from the coastal elements and minimize environmental impact, allowing the land to breathe and flourish. The design incorporates extended rooflines and strategic vegetation to shield interiors from the tropical sun while facilitating natural cooling, integrating aesthetic grace with ecological sensitivity.

Construction. A distinct architectural language blends robust concrete with the organic warmth of wood, enabling a modular approach that celebrates precision and craftsmanship. This innovative strategy allowed for the replication of design elements across the estate, showcasing a high level of detail.