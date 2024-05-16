Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa

Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Exterior Photography, FacadeTung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 3 of 25Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamTung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 5 of 25Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Project Manager: Tsai-Rong Ho
  • Clients: Tung Yuan Elementary School
  • Wayfinding System: Path & Landforms
  • City: Taichung
  • Country: Taiwan
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tze-Chun Wei

Text description provided by the architects. Tung Yuen Kindergarten is a 2-story concrete building located in an industrial neighbourhood at the outskirt of Taichung city. With total floor area of 725m2, this work attempts to construct children's cognition and imagination of space. Through the indivisible arrangement of structure and elements, scale and place, school architecture can also return to the introverted thinking of architecture itself.

Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tze-Chun Wei
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 15 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 3 of 25
© Tze-Chun Wei

This building is situated in the northwest corner of the campus, facing the existing 6M roadway, which forms an angle close to 45 degrees between the road and the existing building. The configuration of the building conforms to the road while the recessed entrance canopy is then turned 45 degrees to align the exiting campus axis.

Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Tze-Chun Wei
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 22 of 25
Section
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Tze-Chun Wei

This canopy is supported by a 45-degree column that forms the activity terrace on the 2nd floor. The front elevation is constructed as a typical archaic house shape with double pitched roof outline; it corresponds to the roof of the existing buildings and the domestic houses nearby. This white abstract façade becomes the first community's impression of Tung Yuen Kindergarten.

Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 19 of 25
Detail 03
Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 12 of 25
© Tze-Chun Wei

On the 2nd floor, there is a huge Y-shaped column that supports the double-pitched concrete roof. This Y-shaped column is formed by the intersection of three same-sized columns, forming a perpendicular relationship with the roof. It is split column structure not only has the visual appearance of force transmission but also the physical feature of sensing the heaviness of the big roof. The column is then rendered in bright yellow, which turns it into a legible architectural element of this children’s learning place.

Tung Yuan Kindergarten / office aaa - Image 13 of 25
© Tze-Chun Wei

Project location

Address:Taichung, Taiwan

About this office
office aaa
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenTaiwan

Materials and Tags

