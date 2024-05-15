Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Planar House / DADA Partners

Planar House / DADA Partners

Save

Planar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePlanar House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsPlanar House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, WindowsPlanar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, FacadePlanar House / DADA Partners - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Delhi, India
  • Design Team: Vanshika Bharaj
  • Softscape Design: Maansi Saxena (Mash design studio) and Simmi Kehr
  • Energy And Sustainable Consultants: Gaurav Shorey (PSI Energy)
  • Sculptures: Formforge
  • City: New Delhi
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. Planar house is an exploration of assembling a series of detached monolithic planar volumes along the main body of the home. This layered assembly and the resulting gaps create unexpected chasm-like spatial experiences. The cast-in-situ rugged concrete planar wall, along with stucco walls on the upper levels, emerge from the F-shaped house plan and take on the role of being a two-sided canvas for the sun to impart it's constantly shifting shadows. 

Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Image 20 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

A west-facing one-acre property meant for us a chance to capture the setting sun, as well as the morning sun. The west-facing entry drive court is defined by two expansive freestanding concrete walls with muted stucco volumes sitting above it. This muted expression directs the gaze towards the intimate glass-encased entry lobby. The formal lounge and bar are situated behind the west-facing concrete wall, with a tropical court sandwiched between the two. The master bedroom suite is located behind the second wall, which helps give complete privacy to the space. The dining room is a double-height family lounge, and the stair hall occupies the center of the house, while the puja room, the guest bedroom, and the kitchen occupy the farther end or eastern end of the plan.

Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Image 12 of 20
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

All these rooms, except the master suite, look into the landscaped east-facing internal courtyard. A series of reflective waterbodies, flowering trees, the constant play of sun and shade, and the unrestricted connection with the indoor spaces help imbibe a biophilic design element with the everyday life of the family.  The upper floor has 4 bedrooms and an eclectic painting room cum study in the center of the house. This well-used artistic space looks into the double-height lounge below and spills onto the central terrace with views towards the eastern court. The brief from the client also called for multiple follies to be set up in the landscape. A meditation room was designed as a pyramidal structure and capped with a glass roof.

Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Image 11 of 20
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Image 19 of 20
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

This anthropomorphic spatial construct was scaled as a space for personal reflection while allowing calibrated moments of connection with nature. On the other end, the Out-house block holds a bar, gymnasium, and changing rooms. In the center of this very transparent and porous block is set the swimming pool. This intimate tropical oasis allows the family to entertain guests all year round, in setting a that blends in with nature. 

Save this picture!
Planar House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DADA Partners
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Planar House / DADA Partners" 15 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016560/planar-house-dada-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags