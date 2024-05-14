Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 2 of 30Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsVeermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 4 of 30Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, HandrailVeermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Dorms
Mumbai, India
  • Design Team: Sudipta Iyer, Jugal Ahuja, Akshay Aditya, Kunal Mokasdar, Sanket Kamdar, Manan Vikram, Yash Salian
  • Executing Agency: Public Works Department
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 2 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. LIVING BRIDGES - Concept/Philosophy - Living Bridges is designed to move away from the typical dormitory or student hostel typology in urban settings, which fosters a regimented form of social control by the use of single-loaded corridor organizations. The challenge was to break away from the notion of stacked student housing where there is no exchange between students, owing to the tight site constraints forcing dead vertical development as a common imagination. 

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Niveditaa Gupta

Program and Organization - To respond to these, a conscious design framework was introduced that facilitated opportunities for an active social and cultural life to flourish. This was done by creating Living bridges that integrate circulation and sequence different collective programs within the hostel in the horizontal voids. Placing common programs such as the study rooms, pantry, audio-visual room, gym, indoor games areas, and computer rooms on different floors adjacent to the stairs and overlooking the inner street formed by the stacked corridors, accelerated interaction of students across multiple floors making it vibrant and socially sustainable. 

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Niveditaa Gupta
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 21 of 30
Podium Floor Plan
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 11 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 22 of 30
Third Floor Plan
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 4 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta

The other element was to establish the connection of this new hostel block with the surrounding building and playground on the existing campus site. This was achieved by extending the podium level as a double-height viewing deck that overlooked the grounds. The podium floor of the building is looked at as a 24-hour living courtyard. The student dining and kitchen have been embedded into the ground floor, which is overlooked from a few voids of the podium. As the kitchen would need high serviceability, it has been kept away from student activities in the building on the ground floor closer to the back entrance.

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 7 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 27 of 30
Form Evolution
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 6 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta

Special features - Breathable façades  Sustainability plays a prime role in the design of the hostel; the west and east façades act as sun breakers and screen the glass windows of the student rooms. The need for a screen primarily arises with an intent to respond to climate needs and provide cross ventilation to every room. However, the design of the screen in itself becomes an expression of the school, becoming a characteristic that one sees from afar while approaching the VJTI campus by road. 

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Niveditaa Gupta
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 24 of 30
Section 1
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 16 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 23 of 30
Elevation

Community spaces as landmarks - The south side of the building forms a welcoming entrance with an amphitheater and multiple seating areas overlooked by the suspended TV room and terraces above. The play of volumes as a solid mass and voids is designed to not only respond to the views and provide climatic responses but also become social landmarks.

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF - Image 14 of 30
© Niveditaa Gupta

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mumbai, India

About this office
MO-OF
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute Student Housing / MO-OF" 14 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016522/veermata-jijabai-technological-institute-student-housing-mo-of> ISSN 0719-8884

