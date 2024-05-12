Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken

House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken

Save

House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, HandrailHouse for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHouse for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, WindowsHouse for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, BedroomHouse for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects: Philip Lütken
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Høltermand
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  H+H, Krone Vinduer A/S, Petersen Tegl
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Handrail
Courtesy of Philip Lütken
Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Philip Lütken

Text description provided by the architects. In Copenhagen, Amager, you find a large suburban area of villas. Here, a grandmother moved into the house of her daughter. By selling her previous home, it became possible to finance the construction of a small extension to the daughter’s house. An extension that stands in connection with the existing, but at the same time functions as an independent home for the grandmother, or multiple generations that might come in the future.

Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows
Courtesy of Philip Lütken
Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Philip Lütken
Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Philip Lütken

The project extends the house through a series of rooms and niches stepping down in height to meet the scale of the garden. Throughout the project, corners are created inside as well as outside. The new house stands as a robust frame for the ordinary life that will unfold. The main space, with its generous height, can become a common space for both generations, while services and bedrooms become more protected and intimate in scale.

Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Image 16 of 18
Floor plan

The house is built as an exploration of our common Danish building tradition: brick, porous concrete, wood beams, and cavity walls. The project tries to understand how a house is built by making all these layers of the structure visible. To understand that the wall is not massive but made up of layers, each with individual properties. The inner load-bearing wall is built of large visible blocks, with great lintels expressing the weight of the house. Outside, the brickwork is shown as a light shell with thin frames around the window. These two layers don’t match up, which makes it possible to position the window frames in the cavity of the wall. This displacement between the two layers results in uneven brickwork where thick joints of lime mortar fill the gaps.

Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink, Beam
Courtesy of Philip Lütken
Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
Courtesy of Philip Lütken

Throughout the project, unnecessary layers have been removed in favor of saving the budget and instead refining the finishes and elements that are needed. The blocks have been painted directly with mineral silicate paint, allowing the blocks to become breathable and absorb the humidity of the house. Wooden beams have been left visible, and treated with wax. Outside, the lime mortar of the brickwork allows the bricks to be reused in the future. The bricks have been laid and mortared in one go, resulting in a rough expression. It is different from the existing but does not want to look new.

Save this picture!
House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken - Interior Photography, Bedroom
Courtesy of Philip Lütken

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Philip Lütken
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "House for a Grandmother / Philip Lütken" 12 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016499/house-for-a-grandmother-philip-lutken> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags