Terracotta House / K2LD Architects

Design Team: Ko Shiou Hee, Chang Min Yuan, Anthony Leow

C&S Engineers: MSE Consultants Pte Ltd

Country: Singapore

Conservation - Conservation of traditional bungalows is part of Singapore's effort to safeguard its heritage and enhance its vibrant urban fabric. These structures are emblematic of past eras, and all architectural elements are required to be conserved.

Level - Terracotta House is a perfect example. Historically, the dwelling level was raised 1.8m to mitigate occasional flooding. Adapting to modern lifestyle, however, demands a fully accessible solution. Multiple intermediate levels were worked into the new additions with careful lift placement connecting new levels and the existing. It creates a subterranean basement that welcomes natural light and adds a novel dimension to the overall design.

Facade - Pixelation - In response to the bungalow's terracotta roof, a new façade is designed for its extensions. The thoughtful mix of earth-tone cladding mirrors the gradation of traditional roof tiles. Unlike conventional system, a custom-detailed stainless steel hanging mechanism enables free insertion of cladding modules. The pixelation effect softens visual impact of the new addition and transforms it into architectural screen backdrop that complementing the conserved bungalow.

Connection - Fully glazed bridges are inserted between the new additions and the old bungalow, making very clear when one transits from the old to the new. Courtyards at various levels are also introduced to smoothen transition between them.

Integration - Terracotta House signifies a design approach that actively engages its historical and environmental context. It is a seamless integration that transcends looks and expression. Amidst Singapore's progress, it bridges generations, celebrating the past in renewal while embracing the future in invention.