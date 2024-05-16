Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Terracotta House / K2LD Architects

Terracotta House / K2LD Architects

Save

Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior PhotographyTerracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior PhotographyTerracotta House / K2LD Architects - Image 4 of 16Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeTerracotta House / K2LD Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior Photography

Conservation - Conservation of traditional bungalows is part of Singapore's effort to safeguard its heritage and enhance its vibrant urban fabric. These structures are emblematic of past eras, and all architectural elements are required to be conserved.

Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Image 12 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

Level - Terracotta House is a perfect example. Historically, the dwelling level was raised 1.8m to mitigate occasional flooding. Adapting to modern lifestyle, however, demands a fully accessible solution. Multiple intermediate levels were worked into the new additions with careful lift placement connecting new levels and the existing. It creates a subterranean basement that welcomes natural light and adds a novel dimension to the overall design.

Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Image 4 of 16

Facade - Pixelation - In response to the bungalow's terracotta roof, a new façade is designed for its extensions. The thoughtful mix of earth-tone cladding mirrors the gradation of traditional roof tiles. Unlike conventional system, a custom-detailed stainless steel hanging mechanism enables free insertion of cladding modules. The pixelation effect softens visual impact of the new addition and transforms it into architectural screen backdrop that complementing the conserved bungalow.

Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Exterior Photography
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Image 16 of 16
Section 01

Connection - Fully glazed bridges are inserted between the new additions and the old bungalow, making very clear when one transits from the old to the new. Courtyards at various levels are also introduced to smoothen transition between them.

Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair
Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Image 14 of 16
Elevation

Integration - Terracotta House signifies a design approach that actively engages its historical and environmental context. It is a seamless integration that transcends looks and expression. Amidst Singapore's progress, it bridges generations, celebrating the past in renewal while embracing the future in invention.

Save this picture!
Terracotta House / K2LD Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
K2LD Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "Terracotta House / K2LD Architects" 16 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016478/terracotta-house-k2ld-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags