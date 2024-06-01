The oblique Sunshine / Man Office

+ 15

Technical Team: Mohammad Ebrahimzade, Amene Akbari,

Design Team: Mozhghan Afshar, Farshad Sadeghi,

Structural Engineer: Behzad Nezamdoost

Electrical And Mechanical Engineer: Meysam Pourghavam

City: Mashhad

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The topic of this project diverges from the usual subjects in the field of architecture. It's true that prior to this project, we had experienced entering the design and construction process as investors in a small part of a building. However, the motivation for independent construction spurred us to utilize our capabilities via a construction participation contract.

This kind of contract, common in Iran, allows the landowner to provide land to a construction group or individual in exchange for a particular share of the constructed infrastructure. Following the project's completion, despite the satisfaction of the landowners, our office encountered serious challenges that led to fundamental changes in its structure.

The primary challenge was finding a satisfactory answer to this question: Do the architectural solutions and the value of the plans from the architectural office seem the same under the pressure of numerous legal and financial issues of the project, as what we had experienced before assuming this role?

Although the answer to this question isn't simple, it can be said that this experience has the potential to alter our perspective on our work.