Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Iran
  5. The oblique Sunshine / Man Office

The oblique Sunshine / Man Office

Save
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, WindowsThe oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, WindowsThe oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe oblique Sunshine / Man Office - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Residential
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects: Man Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1652
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Lead Architect: Hosein Ebrahimzade
  • Technical Team: Mohammad Ebrahimzade, Amene Akbari,
  • Design Team: Mozhghan Afshar, Farshad Sadeghi,
  • Structural Engineer: Behzad Nezamdoost
  • Electrical And Mechanical Engineer: Meysam Pourghavam
  • City: Mashhad
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The topic of this project diverges from the usual subjects in the field of architecture. It's true that prior to this project, we had experienced entering the design and construction process as investors in a small part of a building. However, the motivation for independent construction spurred us to utilize our capabilities via a construction participation contract.

Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Beam
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

This kind of contract, common in Iran, allows the landowner to provide land to a construction group or individual in exchange for a particular share of the constructed infrastructure. Following the project's completion, despite the satisfaction of the landowners, our office encountered serious challenges that led to fundamental changes in its structure.

Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Image 19 of 20
Plan - 2nd to 6th Floor
Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The primary challenge was finding a satisfactory answer to this question: Do the architectural solutions and the value of the plans from the architectural office seem the same under the pressure of numerous legal and financial issues of the project, as what we had experienced before assuming this role?

Save this picture!
The oblique Sunshine / Man Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Although the answer to this question isn't simple, it can be said that this experience has the potential to alter our perspective on our work.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mashhad, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Man Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialIran
Cite: "The oblique Sunshine / Man Office" 01 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016474/the-oblique-sunshine-man-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags