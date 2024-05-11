Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura

Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura

Save
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R Solis

Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 5 of 39Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 11 of 39Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 14 of 39Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsBungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: AS Arquitectura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R Solis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Comex, MIDO
  • Lead Architects: Xavier Antonio Abreu Sacramento, Alejandra Abreu Sacramento
  • Lighting: Lightstyle & Co
  • Structural Engineer : Ing. Rodolfo P.
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 5 of 39
© Manolo R Solis

Text description provided by the architects. Bungalows Luxury Tulum is a private condominium of 9 apartments located in the Aldea Zama development, in the heart of the Mayan Village in Tulum, Quintana Roo. Within this development, the master plan determined areas for locating buildings, parking areas, and jungle zones, so that the land for the building was already free from green area restrictions and boundaries as these zones were already assigned around it. This condition not only reduces the program to work on but also leaves us with less surface area to work on free and green spaces within the design of our complex.

Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
© Manolo R Solis

The approach to solving the scheme began with the intention of giving each apartment its area of ​​contact with the exterior so that each one could enjoy a private outdoor area despite the dimensions and conditions of the land complicating this intention. To achieve this, modulation of the spatial structure in plan and elevation was proposed, allowing us to generate two types of apartments: on the ground floor, 3 garden-type apartments that would have their own patio or interior garden occupying two modules on the plan each, allocating one for the social area and another for the bedrooms so that the social areas could have openings to the north and south to achieve adequate cross ventilation and greater spatiality by opening at both ends to interior gardens; the bedrooms, in turn, also open to an interior garden each.

Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 18 of 39
Ground floor plan

On the following levels, apartments are laid out occupying one module on the plan and two modules in elevation, meaning there are 6 two-level apartments, each with a rooftop. This arrangement results in each apartment having a rooftop terrace that overlooks and has contact with the treetops of the adjacent jungle.

Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 12 of 39
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 15 of 39
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 11 of 39
© Manolo R Solis

To achieve private patios on both sides of the apartments and to maintain privacy in the views from the apartments towards the circulation areas, the articulating element of the stairs and horizontal circulations was designed as a separate body from the building, with the patios in between and connected by bridges to the apartment entrances. This element has a lighter formal expression, being a metallic structure with roofs, railings, and wattle walls.

Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 4 of 39
© Manolo R Solis

The result is therefore a circulation element linked to a 3-level block that groups the apartments, with a materiality based on construction systems of the region, such as joists, vaults, blocks with finishes in chukum tree resin stucco, stone walls, and wattle. This ensures that the materials help the building integrate with the colors and textures of the surrounding jungle context. Through the fluidity of its interior spaces and its materials, the complex coexists with the jungle, which is the protagonist of the place, intending for the building to blend into it over time.

Save this picture!
Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura - Image 14 of 39
© Manolo R Solis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AS Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura" [Bungalos Luxury Tulum / AS Arquitectura] 11 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016469/bungalos-luxury-tulum-as-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags