World
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos

Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows

Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Conjuntos Empáticos
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Juan Borgognoni
  • Lead Architects: Marta Benito, Sálvora Feliz, Laura González Caballero, Guillermo González Requeijo
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Juan Borgognoni

Text description provided by the architects. This comprehensive reform project transforms a potato chip store into a cafeteria. Its main objective is to create a versatile and welcoming space that adapts to the activity without limiting its use to a single category. The aim is to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for customers from the moment they enter the premises, by creating enveloping and intimate environments with a palette of warm and natural colors.

Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 3 of 18
© Juan Borgognoni
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 12 of 18
Ground floor plan
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting
© Juan Borgognoni

The design focuses on a metal porticoed structure that vertically traverses the entire space of the bar, from the basement to the main level. This structure not only provides a remarkable visual element, but also serves as a support for beer tanks, the metal staircase that allows access to the basement, and the air conditioning ducts. The furniture has been selected to offer flexibility and comfort. The tables have adjustable height mechanisms, allowing them to be adapted according to the specific needs of each event or client. In addition, the stools stack easily, maximizing space when necessary.

Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 5 of 18
© Juan Borgognoni
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Image 16 of 18
Axo
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Juan Borgognoni

The color palette is mainly composed of warm gray tones and moss green, creating an enveloping atmosphere. The lighting has been designed to highlight the metal structure and create different environments according to the time of day or type of event.

Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Juan Borgognoni

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Conjuntos Empáticos
Bar Spain
