Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos

• Madrid, Spain Architects: Conjuntos Empáticos

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Juan Borgognoni

Lead Architects: Marta Benito, Sálvora Feliz, Laura González Caballero, Guillermo González Requeijo

Text description provided by the architects. This comprehensive reform project transforms a potato chip store into a cafeteria. Its main objective is to create a versatile and welcoming space that adapts to the activity without limiting its use to a single category. The aim is to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for customers from the moment they enter the premises, by creating enveloping and intimate environments with a palette of warm and natural colors.

The design focuses on a metal porticoed structure that vertically traverses the entire space of the bar, from the basement to the main level. This structure not only provides a remarkable visual element, but also serves as a support for beer tanks, the metal staircase that allows access to the basement, and the air conditioning ducts. The furniture has been selected to offer flexibility and comfort. The tables have adjustable height mechanisms, allowing them to be adapted according to the specific needs of each event or client. In addition, the stools stack easily, maximizing space when necessary.

The color palette is mainly composed of warm gray tones and moss green, creating an enveloping atmosphere. The lighting has been designed to highlight the metal structure and create different environments according to the time of day or type of event.