World
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio

Wellness Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  Design Team: Natalie Dubrovska, Katerina Bandura, Daria Shmyrko
  • City: Kyiv
  • Country: Ukraine
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. Stan is a yoga and barre studio in central Kyiv, that welcomes those identifying as women. Situated in a vibrant area, it was founded by a professional ballet dancer, Mariia Dreihaupt. Designers intentionally crafted a significant part of the project around her, intertwining her personality with a broader celebration of women.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Stan encapsulates the spirit of feminine strength, elegance, and individuality, inviting you to embark on a transformative journey within its carefully curated space. It is not just a studio; it is a sanctuary for self-expression and holistic well-being.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The existing layout was quite sharp and didn't match the envisioned soft, elegant, and feminine personality for the future concept. Dubrovska Studio designers aimed to add more softness by rounding corners and using light curtains to smooth out the layout.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
Floor plan

The interior unfolds seamlessly, with a curtained corridor leading to changing rooms and showers. Faced with the absence of a minimalistic and soft solution for lockers, the designers crafted their own, complete with bespoke numbers and key tags. The showers, covered in small mosaic tiles, took inspiration from the modernist aesthetics of public bathrooms.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Venturing further into the studio, another turn from the curtain corridor reveals the heart of Stan – the spacious room where classes come to life. This versatile space, accommodating up to 15 people, boasts a flexible lighting setup and mirror walls, creating an environment where the magic of each training session unfolds.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The primary concept for the space involves reusing existing elements and sourcing locally. Despite the challenges of ordering from abroad due to wartime conditions during construction, the emphasis on sustainability aligned well with the overall concept.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Despite these challenges and frequent electricity blackouts in Ukraine during construction, the design aimed for uniqueness and creativity became the driving force. All elements were crafted based on designer drawings, with the sofa serving as a centerpiece for the welcoming area, inspired by the overall layout.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio
© Yevhenii Avramenko
STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Complementing the sofa, little tables were crafted from stone leftovers carefully sourced in the warehouse. A mirror, cut into the rock base in the welcoming area, creates an illusion of magic and special charm, reflecting parts of the space depending on the angle.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The reception desk, cast in concrete, aimed for rough edges to contrast with the soft surroundings. Blending with existing gray micro cement on the floor, it extended into the desk and was crushed on top, achieving the desired look and feel.

STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Kyiv, Ukraine

Dubrovska Studio
Cite: "STAN Yoga Studio / Dubrovska Studio" 10 May 2024. ArchDaily.

